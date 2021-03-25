For many Nigerians affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, working online has become the norm. This has also seen an increase of Nigerians working as freelancers for firms in America and Europe.

Now a new freelance platform for the music industry has opened its doors to Nigeria.

Gemtracks Beats is a marketplace that allows anyone to buy and sell instrumental beats and offer musical services such as music production and songwriting. It has been a popular platform in North America for many years and is now expanding into Nigeria.

The company started in 2016 by singer-songwriter and DJ, Jesse Neo. At first it was a private online store for the singer to sell his own beats but has now turned into a full-fledged marketplace with over 10,000 registered users.

“I discovered a lot of issues with the day-to-day activities while working as a songwriter for several companies,” Jesse told us. “For example, I was receiving so many emails and phone calls that I literally had no time to compose my music. Then when I lost my job, I decided to take matters into my own hand and started my own business where I could sell tracks I have composed online.”

Eventually, buyers started coming into the site and the number only increased. According to Jesse, this was probably since each beat could only be sold once, which created a sense of exclusivity.

As demand grew, Gemtracks Beats took the no-brainer step and transformed into a music freelance marketplace. This means anyone could now sell their beats and other services.

“Now having run the website for several years, I am always on the lookout for new countries to open Gemtracks Beats in,” Jesse said. “I had my eyes on Nigeria because it has been one of the most beautiful and culturally colourful countries I have ever been to. It was my goal to bring Nigerian music into the forefront of the world.”

Freelancers are able to choose the service and price they wish to offer. This means the website is extremely flexible and versatile. However, the most exciting point is that freelancers have the chance to hear their work being played to millions of people overseas.

With technology becoming part of our lives, it is time that musicians start to utilize it as well.