Hard work and appreciation are part of human existence at the individual or governmental level. Appreciation for deeds well done is one form of motivation to spur the person so cherished to do more. So it was when this Wednesday the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar, hails from, was honoured with a Doctor of Technology (Honoris Causa) degree in appreciation for his service to humanity.

By providence, he became the eight head of state of the largest Africa Black nation and shunned the temptation of overstaying in office which made him instant celebrated world leaderv and the most sought-after mediator in conflict situations and peace-building processes in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Not known for half measures in any chosen endeavour, Abubakar had upon his hand-over of power to a civilian administration on May 29, 1999, taken to farming and has run Maizube Farms for 22 unbroken years now, with excellent results that are difficult to ignore. The integrated farm various products in compressive value addition and appropriate deployment of technology to crops, livestock and the entire local consumption and for export and dozens of people in its employ.

However, as he added another feather to his cap on Wednesday February 2, his distinguished life of service to God and country reverberated, especially how he emerged from being a thoroughbred professional to become an important reference point in mediation in Africa. General Abubakar is engaged in mediating conflicts in Nigeria and Africa as the ECOWAS Chairman. He has also played a significant role as an arbitrator between the rebel forces and the Sierra-Leone National army and facilitated peace in the country in 1998. The former Head of State helped to resolve the Sierra-Leone political crisis in 1999. Also, in 2003, Gen. Abubakar led an ECOWAS mediation team that negotiated the setting up of an Interim Government after the Liberian civil war.

He also served as United Nations Special Envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2000 to discuss the position of the Security Council on several issues relating to the Lusaka Agreement, among others. While in 2004, he was appointed Special Envoy of the Chairman, Africa Union to Chad and Sudanese crisis, the Commonwealth Secretary-General appointed him as a Special Envoy to the Republic of Gambia in 2005. In 2006, he was appointed Special Envoy to the Republic of Gambia by the United Nations Secretary-General. Gen. Abubakar was also appointed a member of the African Union high-level implementation panel on the Sudan crisis in 2009. General Abdulsalami Abubakar also served as ECOWAS Chief Mediator to the political crisis in Niger in 2009.

I remember with nostalgia how he addressed an obviously exalted audience at the Eagle Square in Abuja that memorable Saturday. The man knew he was on the threshold of a historic epoch. His gestures and demeanour exhibited the feelings of a fulfilled man who consummated a transition process that had become a quagmire of a sort until he emerged on the scene. This point was appreciated by all Nigerians as well as the array of eminent world figures at the ceremony. It was truly a turning point for Nigeria.

When General Abubakar mounted the saddle as the Head of State on June 8, 1998, following the death of his predecessor, General Sani Abacha, and in 10 months, his administration accomplished what seemed impossible in several years. The release of political detainees and the dropping of charges against them helped to boost the human rights profile of the country. In all these actions, Gen. Abubakar displayed exceptional courage and integrity in contrast to the willingness and opportunism that others would have displayed, given the same circumstances.

Gen. Abubakar proved that honour and trust are essential ingredients of the character of every public office holder. It is even more so for an officer of the armed forces. On the political programme, Gen. Abubakar kept his word. Such was the degree of trust in him that when he announced a shift in the hand-over from October to May of the following year, the public believed him because he was trustworthy. This is remarkable, given the fact that Nigerians had been swindled several times before on this matter by the b military.

This refreshing transparency helped to increase credibility for the process and won Nigeria the respect of foreign friends. His achievements have not gone unnoticed. Hence, since he left office in 1999, it has been a harvest honours for Gen. Abubakar in cognisance of his achievements relating to the transfer of power to a democratically elected civilian government. He received the Peace Prize Award by Rainbow Push Coalition, United States of America (7th August 1999), the outstanding Peace Award for bringing democracy to Nigeria by Nigerians in the United States of America (16th October 1999), the Prestigious ECOWAS International Gold Award (27th May 2000), the National Honour for “The Shortest and Successful Democratic Transition in the History of Nigeria”(31st July 2000), the Outstanding Leadership Qualities Award by MABDEC in the United States of America (August 2000) and the Distinguished Leadership of Honour Award by the Nigerian Bar Association (21st August 2000). Also, the Chicago State University instituted a lecture series in his honour which took place on 23rd February 2001.

Additionally, among his awards is the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) awarded by the Nigerian Government, the Companion of the Order of the Star of Ghana (CSG) awarded by the Republic of Ghana, the Medal of Grand Officer (France) and the Grand Order of Honour of Togo. So far, he has received about eleven (11) Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa), between 2000-2022 from the following Nigerian and Ghanian Universities: University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Edo State University, Ekpoma, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi and the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana. Also, other awards are the Igbinedion University, Okada, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Nigeria. He also, received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, University of Calabar, Calabar, PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State and also this Wednesday by the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

From the foregoing, it is not difficult to see, even by a casual watcher of events, that Gen. Abubakar is a man of history. On October 1, 1979, when General Olusegun Obasanjo handed over power to Alhaji Shehu Shagari in Lagos, it was Abubakar, then a Lieutenant Colonel, who commanded the parade. He would eventually become a four-star general and Head of State who handed over power to Gen. Obasanjo as a democratically elected president on May 29, 1999 at the Eagle Square.

Gen. Abubakar is the second military leader to achieve this feat in Nigeria; the first person to do so in Nigeria was General Obasanjo who has now turned out to be the main beneficiary of the good example he set in 1979.

In Abubakar, young Nigerians have a humble man who refused to be inflicted with the inflated view of self-worth, greed and debauchery that could have denied him honour. It goes without saying that Wednesday’s honour for General Abubakar as demonstrated by FUT Minna is a clear attempt to honour the General who left nothing to chance in serving fellow citizens and write the history of our times, in which this worthy son of Niger State features prominently!

Yahaya, who once served as the former Secretary to the Niger State Government, is a Professor of Agricultural Extension and Development Communication, University of Ibadan