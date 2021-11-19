The President of the Supreme Council for the prestigious Pan African Leadership Excellence and SDG Peace Ambassador Awards, Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Daniel, has recognised, honored and decorated reputable Nigerians for Excellence in Leadership and outstanding performances in their various fields of endeavour.

The award ceremony took place at APIS Centre University Of Abuja penultimate Thursday.

During a news briefing, Amb. Daniel, who also double as the Deputy Head Of Mission for the International Peace Commission (IPC Nigeria), a United Nations organ alongside Amb. Hussaini Coomassie, the global vice chairman of the Advocacy For Good Goverance Network, presented the well-deserved Award certificates, moflars to the awardees, who were unavoidably absent to attend the event which was held at Sarovar Presigious Suite, Lusaka Zambia on Sunday, October 25, 2021.

Following the 5th edition of the Pan African Peace Leadership Awards held in Lusaka which recorded huge representations and the presence of notable personalities from different parts of Africa including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Africa among others, the event has over the years remained focused on appreciating, encouraging and motivating champions of peace across Africa, with a vision to improve the structure of peace especially at this very challenging times in the country.

The awardees include Major General Bello Tsoho, who is the Direcror, Stretegic Communications, Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State; Engr. Fazazee Nasiru Adeshina; Dr. Saratu Oluwatimilehin Ajibade, and Engr. Godwin Stanley.

ADVERTISEMENT

The personalities on recieving their awards delivered goodwill messages while showing appreciation to the organisers for considering them worthy of the distinguished award.

One of the awardees, Engr. Fazazee Nasiru Adeshina, pledged his unfettered commitment towards promoting and sustaining peace across Nigeria, using his capacity, influence and affluence.

Speaking after the presentation and decoration of the awardees, Dr. Jonathan Daniel told journalists that the objective was to promote the campaign for peace coexistence in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Hr further stressed that Nigerians should intensify their capacities to promote peace at all levels, considering recent developments across communities in Nigeria.

He, however, used the medium to congratulate all the award recipients as he encouraged them in the service to humanity through peace campaigns across all sectors and industries in Nigeria.