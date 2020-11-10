By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Brigadier-General Flora Pearse has called for more women’s participation in golf activities, saying it would help them in living a healthy life.

General Pearse, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports, on the sidelines of Lady Captain Lizzy Ulunma Asomugha’s inaugural tournament held at the Parkland Golf Resort Club in Abuja, penultimate weekend, wants women to engage in golf activities for effective productivity.

“I want to encourage other women to engage in the game of golf because, it enhances their productivity both at home and workplace,” she said.

“It’s important that women engage in sports activities for physical fitness and mental alertness. Women should always create time for sports,” Pearse said.

She also revealed how she started playing the game at the green course, saying women are capable of doing anything they set their mind to.

“It’s a personal interest. I wake up very early in the morning around 6am just to practice. I started playing the game of golf last year and since then it has been interesting playing the game because it makes me to be very fit and active at my duty post always.”

“My children are grow up, so that gave me a lot of time to practice. Women can do anything that they set their mind to do,” she added.