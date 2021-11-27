The remains of late Brig. Gen. Dzarmah Kennedy Zirkushu and seven other soldiers recently killed by insurgents in Borno State were buried yesterday at the military cemetery, Gibson Jalo Barracks, Yola, Adamawa State.

Gen. Zirkushu, Major Luka Barde. Lt Usman A. Usman, Lance Corporal Simon Solomon. Pte. Chagumeji Victor, Pte. Danyaro Umar and others were buried as family members and colleagues cried during the funeral prayers and service held at the St Stephen’s Military Protestant Church and Jummat Central Mosque at the barracks respectively.

President Mohammad Buhari, represented by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said it was extremely sad to hear of the death of the soldiers who paid the supreme price during a rear display of gallantry as they tried to protect their compatriots in the war against terrorism.

Buhari said Nigeria had indeed lost great soldiers.

“I solute their courage, may their soul rest in peace. Their death as devastating as it was, will remain memorable,” he said.

Gov Ahmadu Fintiri noted that the government and people of the state were proud to associate with late Gen Zirkusu for laying down his life for the nation.

Represented by his deputy, Crowther Seth, he said; “We celebrate his rare courage, gallantry, bravery, sacrifice and pride as hero of the state.

“When he enrolled in the Nigerian Army, he was aware that this end was a possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our son, Gen. Zirkusu, gave his life as sacrifice for our nation Nigeria, we thank God almighty for counting him worthy.

“In our tradition, we will not mourn, instead we will salute his gallantry. As he is laid to rest proudly wrapped in the national flag, we are proud to say farewell to a gallant and courageous hero of our nation with the assurance that his labour and sacrifice shall never be in vein.”

The chief of army staff in his latter of condolence said Gen Zirkushu was a detribalised Nigerian who served diligently with an unblemished record and lived a honourable life while in service.

“Death is inevitable, so take heart and be rest assured that our prayers and thoughts are with you and the entire family,” the COAS told the wife of the late Gen Zirkushu.

Mr Boss Mustapha while reading his personal condolence message described the deceased as a rare and gallant officer who distinguished himself in every sphere of his work as a military officer.

“Late Gen. Zirkusu was synonymous with gallantry. His gallantry was recognized and his gallantry was borne out of duty and his desire to serve his father’s land.

“He was a general who embodied compassion and kindness. His simplicity was humbling and served as model for all to emulate. To his family I say this, God is the father of the fatherless and husband to the widow.

“He paid the supreme sacrifice to protect us and help us sleep with our eyes closed and my prayer is that his sacrifice will not be in vain,” he said.

A delegation from Borno State led by the Head of Service, Barrister Simon Malgwai, sypathised with the families and the Nigerian Army over the deaths.

Malgwai said the slain soldiers had worked for the country and Borno State leaving behind good legacies.

Mallam Usman Iu, father Lt Usman A Usman, in an interview with LEADERSHIP said his son died as a hero in the cause of defence of his country.