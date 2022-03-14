Electricity generation companies (GenCos) in the country have cried out for the urgent defrayment of no less than N1.64 trillion outstanding debts and the fixing and better management of the national grid, which they say is crippling their operations.

Executive secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Mrs Joy Ogaji who spoke on behalf of the GenCos, also called on stakeholders in the power sector to come together to resolve the current erratic supply instead of engaging in a blame game.

Ogaji who spoke at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, said the GenCos could generate up to 8000 megawatts to 9000 Megawatts of electricity if the power sector could get things right.

The country has been experiencing very low power supply, a situation the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had last week blamed on the low generation by GenCos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall the minister of power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, had also attributed the poor power supply situation on low water levels in the dams.

However, Ogaji said that the low water levels was a seasonal things and if the Nigerian electricity supply industry was functioning as it was planned to function, the country should not be affected by low water levels because the thermal power plants would be working optimally to make up for the shortfall in the hydro GenCos and vice versa.

Giving a breakdown of the N1.644 trillion outstanding debt, Ogaji said the GenCos were owed N1.644 trillion as of the end of January 2021.

“In 2015, we had 6,616 megawatts available. 3,606 was taken, 3010 was stranded. The capacity payment loss we suffered from there was N214.93 billion; that’s for 2015. For 2016. We made an average of 7,040MW out of which only 3212 MW was utilized and stranded capacity amounted to 3828MW.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The equivalent capacity loss was N273.32 billion.

In 2017, we made 6,871MW available and those of you that were in the sector you remember around that period was when the Niger-Delta boys tampered with the gas pipeline, that’s why power reduced from seven to six thousand MW. I just needed to explain that. Out of that only 3599 was taken while 3312 was left stranded. That year, capacity payment loss came to N236.47 billion”

“For 2018, we made 7,506 MW available and only 3,808 was taken while 3,699 was not taken or stranded or un-utilized and the capacity loss from there is 2,264.08MW

“In 2019 we made generation up to 7381 out of that only 3782 was taken see we’re still in 3000 now stranded was 3599. The equivalent is in terms of capacity payment loss was N256.97 billion

2020 capacity rose up to 7993 nearly 8000. This is an is an average and what was utilized was 4050 megawatts. The difference is 3742 megawatts stranded or un-utilized. the capacity payments equivalent was N266.10 billion.

“For 2021 available capacity was 6336.52. And what was utilized was 4118.98. What was stranded was 2,246.50 the capacity payment loss was N120.25 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

So for January this year we made power available 6103.99 megawatts.

We add 6403 point 99 average utilize was 4122.96 stranded was 1,981.03 megawatts for only January we recorded N12 billion,” she said.

Besides, the N1.6 trillion the executive secretary said the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), section 20 of the PPA allows the Gencos to be paid interest on unpaid invoices and the interest is NIBOR plus 4 per cent. So, for the outstanding amount, you calculate NIIBOR plus four on it then you will know what we have been told in terms of outstanding. And since 2015 when NBET came till now they’ve not paid interest to any GenCo. I don’t think they will argue that. Now there are other supplementary charges Forex differential is another cost. Now the CBN window exchange rate is definitely different on the black market. And the electricity sector does not have a dedicated window for forex. So, for all of these our repairs and maintenance which has even increased due to the grid start-stop we still go to the black markets, so, the difference between the CBN rates is what we get the dollar to repair is called Forex differentials. These are also in our books.”

“Also recall that from 2013 till last year September when the Honorable Minister of Finance removed VAT on gas, we were paying VAT on gas because it was not recognized by the MYTO. It was not recognized by NBET. These are costs that are sitting on our books. So, what we are saying you want to hear what we’re saying.”

Ogaji said to ensure electricity sustainability in the country, stakeholders in the sector must address the root causes of the current erratic power supply and not the symptoms.

“Let us fix the power sector, instead of the blame game. We want to sit with government and look at the issues and come up with solutions that will improve electricity supply.

“As a matter of urgency, we want to have a sit-down with government, if we want sustainability of power in the market.

“We are also calling on the various agencies in the power sector to call the GenCos to a room, we are tired of crying on the pages of newspapers before we can be heard, ’’she said.

According to Ogaji, the current state of the national grid must be addressed in order to stop denying Nigerians their legitimate expectation of unhindered and reliable electricity supply.

She also disclosed that the poor management of the grid had affected the performance of the GenCos and damaged some units of their infrastructure.

Specifically, she said they engaged the services of an expert the previous year to look into the problem and the expert discovered that the machines were not operating optimally.

The Executive Secretary also disclosed that load rejection had been a major problem affecting their performance.

“As of now we are generating an average of 4000MW and above , we hope to generate more,” she said

Ogaji said that GenCos had consistently demonstrated their commitment to Nigeria, Nigerians, and the power sector.

“We have continued to make huge sacrifices and bear inestimable losses in our bid to see to a virile and thriving power sector that will benefit all and sundry.

“ We reaffirm our commitment to work with all stakeholders to fix the power sector. If we get the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry right, we will get the Nigerian economy right,” she said.