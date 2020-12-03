Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja |

Law and Gender-Based Violence GBV, experts have lamented the poor implementation of existing laws against gender-based and domestic violence, including the Violence Against Persons Prohibition VAPP, Act.

They urged federal government reference of all such cases to NAPTIP as the police’s hands are too full to address the issue efficiently and effectively.

The experts, Desk Officer, FCT Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team, Ngozi Jacinta Ike, Community Development Expert, Brenda Max-Nduaguibe; Assistant General Secretary, FIDA, Ezinwa Obiajuwa, Legal Practitioner, Ajuluchukwu Eze, and Deputy Inspector General DIG, of Police rtd., Austin Iwar spoke at a virtual panel discuss organised by the National Association of Seadogs NAS, Pyrates Confraternity, Sahara Deck Abuja, and Konemara Deck, Ireland.

The event was held in observance of the United Nations UN,16-day awareness and advocacy for the elimination of violence against women and girls.

According to Ike, Nigeria witnessed 109 GBV cases dealing with rape, sexual assault, abandonment, access denial and domestic violence between March 23 and July 2020 the early phase of the pandemic lockdown. While some if the cases were resolved with the victims safely stowed in safe spaces, some of the cases are ongoing.

The challenge to addressing GBV and domestic violence in particular, she said, is the police’s attitude to the offence as a domestic (family) issue to be dealt with privately.

“We collaborate with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons NAPTIP, and the police in the fight against GBV. When it comes to prosecution, we don’t have the support of the police. The police turn back victims, especially victims of domestic violence seeking prosecution saying it’s a family case. We have trained the police on GBV but it is a matter of the non-implementation of GBV laws across the country. It makes no sense to train them if they won’t implement the laws,” said Ike.

Corroborating Ike’s statement, Abuja-based Lawyer, Eze, said although VAPP Act of 2015 provides for the prosecution and punishment of GBV offenders, likewise the protection of its victims, the Act, which is a federal legislation is yet to be adopted in any state of the federation.

While advising NAS to focus its GBV campaign on the adoption of the VAPP Act across all states of the federation, he recommended that federal government refer all gender-based and domestic violence cases from the police to NAPTIP to ascertain and fast-track justice for victims of GBV.

Observations of all the GBV experts’ contributions indicate that the police is ill-equipped to tackle GBV issues despite international, local agencies and GBV CSOs efforts at training the officers. Units to address GBV in police stations are often limited to desks, and oftentimes falls under the larger Nigeria Police Gender Strategy.

“Since the police is very busy, government can shift all of the such matters to NAPTIP which is better equipped to handle them,” stated Eze.

Speaking at the event the Rtd. DIG of Police, Iwar blamed police’s perspective to attitude to gender-based and domestic violence on general cultural attitudes in Nigeria. He averred that while police have done much to address the issue police’s focus should shift from the perpetrators of the violence against women and girls to determining risk factors that predispose victims to violence.

As the agency with the mandate to administer the provisions of the VAPP Act, NAPTIP official, Obiajuwa advocated for the furnishing and equipping of police GBV desks, and the adoption of VAPP Act across the states. She further advised NAS and other campaigners against GBV to focus on NAPTIP’s seven pillars of advocacy.

“I stands for implementation, N for norms and values change, S for the provision of safe spaces for victims of GBV. P for parental and caregiver support of GBV victims, I for income and economic strengthening of victims and E the education and provision of life skills for victims of GBV.”

Reiterating NAS’s attitude to walk its talk, NAS Konemara Second mate, Essay Folami said the association holds dear advocacy against injustice. He said besides kicking off a campaign against impunity for the UN’s 16 days initiative to mark the elimination of violence against women, NAS is scheduled to launch a book on rape soon.

As an international organization, NAS intends to dispose its think-tank body comprised of skilled professionals and legal practitioners to come up with actions and a policy paper to influence actions against GBV in states.