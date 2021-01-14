By Enyo Ati,

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has stated that gender-based violence is rooted in gender inequalities, which has found women and girls holding the short end of the stick in virtually all spheres of human endeavor, such as social, economic and political engagements.

Omo-Agege who stated this recently at the 5th Voice of Women Conference 2020 with the theme: ‘Men’s Voices Against Gender-Based Violence,’ noted that GBV affects everyone regardless of income, race, gender, or socioeconomic status.

The 5th Voice of Women Conference (VOW2020) which was supported by Action Aid Nigeria & Global Affairs Canada was aimed at raising boys and men to condemn gender-based violence.

The Deputy Senate President said, “This problem which includes sexual violence, physical violence, emotional and psychological violence, child marriage, femicide, female trafficking, female genital mutilation (FGM), domestic violence and rape, is destroying relationships, lives and shattering the bedrock of societies — the family in every corner of the globe. It also threatens our communities and our country at large. This is why we must bring perpetrators to justice.”

In his opening remarks, Dr. Simon Bako Lalong, Governor of Plateau State, stated that some of our women and girls were violated and molested by people who were sometimes friends and family members.

Lalong regretted that violation was perpetrated by leaders who are supposed to protect them, stressing that it is a sad development that we must end without further delay.

“As we advocate for a safe Nigeria for our women and girls, we must change the mind-set of our men and boys to not only appreciate that women and girls deserve protection, but have rights and freedoms enshrined in the constitution as any of us. We must also make them understand that any violation of the rights of women and girls is a serious crime that carries weighty punishment under the law. I am happy to note that many men, women, groups and leaders of different persuasions have spoken out loudly against the issue of violence against women and girls. Such a campaign is also being bolstered by the voices of traditional and religious leaders who are also helping to break down traditional and culturally motivated stereotypes that promote violence against women and girls.”

On his part, the Director, MacArthur Foundation, Nigeria, Dr. Kola Shettima commended the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum for the efforts to pass the VAPP working with the Speakers of the Northern States Houses of Assembly.

Shettima said; “The traditional institution has made a significant point that although laws are important, implementation is the biggest challenge. I commend the commitment of the institution as representative of our tradition and culture. The Governor of Kwara has demonstrated the commitment to women by his inclusive policies.

“However, we are also reminded of the importance of financial inclusion and l hope we will empower women in different dimensions. One form of commitment is to join the He4She Movement. Men are the main perpetrators of violence and therefore we have a disproportionate responsibility to do something about it. Set up a group in your residence, workplace, etc. I am very excited about the participation of boys from secondary schools. We have been reminded of the importance of working with boys in the spirit of catching them young. We have to unlearn and relearn. Technology can play an important role and it can be positive or negative. Let’s use Technology to learn better means of combating violence against women,” he stressed.