The Managing Director of Kaduna State Water Corporation (KADSWAC), Comrade Sanusi Maikudi has emphasized the importance of involving both women and men in the management of water and sanitation.

In his welcome address at a one-day roundtable on Gender in Water Sector, the Managing Director pointed out this synergy has been recognized at the global level.

Comrade Maikudi disclosed that this fact has been recognized ‘’at least since the 1977 United Nations Water Conference at Mar del Plata and during the International Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Decade, 1981-1990.’’

According to him, ‘’the Dublin principles, endorsed at the International Conference on Water and the Environment in 1992, recognized that ‘Women play a central part in the provision, management and safeguarding of water.”’

The Managing Director further explained that ‘’Equal Aqua (EA) is a collaborative platform that aims to deepen the dialogue on gender diversity and inclusion in water sector jobs.’’

Comrade Maikudi added that the objectives of the platform is ‘’to provide the framework, diagnostic tools and knowledge on step-by-step processes, Human Resource policies, and promising approaches to boost female recruitment, retention, and promotion in water sector jobs.’’

The platform also seeks to ‘’support women working in the water sector by providing a space where female engineers, managers, and other water workers can find information, training opportunities and tools to help them advance in their careers,’’ he added.

The Managing Director argued that in most cultures, women are primarily responsible for the use and management of water resources, sanitation and health at the household level but ‘’at the same time, women and girls are often obliged to walk many hours every day fetching water, while men are rarely expected to perform such tasks.’’

According to him, women often have no voice in decisions about this important resource ‘’despite their number and their prominent roles and responsibilities in relation to water and sanitation.’’