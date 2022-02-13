The declaration for the conduct of the April 11th, 2022 Local Government election by the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) has set the tempo for political activities rising, with various registered political parties rolling out their drums on the streets of Katsina in readiness for the exercise.

Already, with the announcement, the atmosphere is heightening polluted with political noise, and the wall, trees and any other standing structures in Katsina are littered with different sizes of posters of aspirants, campaigning to emerge flag-bearer of their respective parties.

Interestingly, both the political parties, aspirants and their loyalists, as well as the electorates are enthusiastically eager to witness the return of council’s officials in the State, hence their readiness to participate fully in the exercise in a peaceable manner.

It should be recalled that, barely a month after Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s assumption in office as the Katsina State Governor in 2015, officials of the 34 local governments were sacked over alleged financial misappropriation, and since then, the governor could not conduct council polls after the court judgment that declared the action of the governor as unconstitutional, null and void.

This did not only hindered smooth democratic processes and rural development in the past years, it has cut off the government from reaching out to the masses, in feeling the pulse of good governance at the local level.

With the 2023 general election around the corner, there are so much anxieties from stakeholders for the April 11th polls, to avoid seamless experiences that will halt local government administration from functioning, considering that the seats for the 34 council chairmen and their councilors have been vacant in the about seven-years of Governor Masari’ administration.

In order word, this is the first time elections will be conducted at the local government levels under the watch of Governor Masari, as result of serial litigations from the sacked officials of the then ruling party, the PDP.

It is however, pertinent to note that, since the declaration for the conduct of local government elections, a battle line has been drawn among aspirants of the various political parties, running to occupy the vacant seats, as they continue to intensifying efforts to woo electorals to emerge victorious in the polls.

One aspect that is visibly missing in the entire processes is the fact that, no woman so far, is seen for elective position in the state, not because they don’t have the will, qualification, resources and the capacity, but that the opportunity was inadvertently not open to them to test their strength in the polls in most cases.

So far, according to available records of all those aspiring for elective positions in the forthcoming local elections, no woman is in the race for the chairman or councillorship seat, thereby undermining the role of women in the electoral processes, being largest population of the electorates.

It is worrisome that, both the major political parties: APC and PDP are completing their party’s primaries without fielding a single woman as a candidate for either the chairman or counsellor seats.

This undoubtedly defines the notion that women are still under-represented and indeed marginalized in the affairs of governance, mostly in the legislative and executive arms of government right from the wards to national levels.

The lopsided trend has continue to dominate the political space of Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole, without being mindful of the National Gender Policy (NGP) of 35 per cent affirmative action for women involvement in all governance processes.

Over the years, the need for the participation of women in governance has being on the increased with a view to create a balance of power and participation between genders, and this only made few impact in the number of women serving in public offices, with the exemption of Katsina state.

However, the desire for equitable participation of women in public life, which essentially to building a vibrant and a sustainable democracies, that will attracts attention to issues affecting women is key in changing their narrative.

More disturbing in this wise, is the multi-factoral issues of parties system structures, rambling from high cost of forms, politics and campaigns, which have deterred lot of women from vying key positions. In most cases, don’t have enough money to pay for the expression of interest and nomination forms as required by political parties.

Identifying also, the poor access to education hampering their early build up to attaining leadership role. There is no doubt stating the fact that, the inadequacy of women to access education means poor permition to gainfully secure employment. Unpaid labour burdens, unequal inheritance rights and outright discrimination suggest women are less likely to be able to afford or follow through the process of getting leadership positions.

Also, societal factors have been severely seen as inpendiments that restrict women’s representation. This encompass cultural or religious norms surrounding marriage, indigeneship as a concept that recognises only ethnic groups native to a particular state and the structures that portray women as subordinate to men.

The situation remains the same in Katsina State, as records has it that since the advent of democracy in the State, only two women had ever occupied the chairmanship offices. These women came to lime glare in the early political administration of late Umuru Musa Yar”adua as governor of the state, where Hajiya Yaha Mani became the chairperson of Mani LGA, while the Hajiya Maria Abdulahi also in control of the Bakori LGA. And since then no recognition whatsoever provided to them instead being consoled to a political appointment for their effort in bringing men to the exalted stool.

Referencing to the recent completion of party primaries for cousellorship and chairmanship stools, it is yet another kind of worms shown that women have no place in governance. Even though, the PDP had earlier announced free forms for women aspirants, no single woman was able to pick the party’s ticket in the 34 names of shortlisted candidates for chairmanship and 361 candidates for the counsellors

It was a similar scenario with the ruling APC who had even adapted consensus processes to subtle tense in selecting those to represent the party in the April 11th election. It is substantially proven that women were not in anyway considered nor sponsored by someone to purchase forms or even participate in the negotiation for their place.

Speaking with the party chairman of the APC in the State, Alhaji Sani Ali Ahmed confirmed to LEADERSHIP that women were not considered in the just conducted primary of the party across the wards and local governments levels in the State, assuring to subsequently look into it because of the important role they are playing in the selection of key players in politics

Also, responding to the party’s primaries, the chairperson of the High Level Women Advocacy (HILWA) in Katsina State, Maria Abdullahi, said: “ only an ample women are picked to serve as women leader in the party structure, aside that we don’t have anything. This means, it is the women leader that is representing the entire women in the whole state.

“We’ve being advocating for more positions should be given to women at least from 30 to 35 per cent in the party leadership should be given to women.

“For both PDP and APC failure to give any woman ticket in the local government council poll, It is a shame and we will continue fighting in ensuring that women are given position in the party leadership in the near future, because there is no positions that women can not hold.

“We only hope that the party’s leadership will listen to us and come to terms with us. And the moment they understand our importance that would be the time they will start looking for us at the party level.

“And if that is done, many women will come out to contest elective positions, but as things are right now, it is very discouraging for woman to come and contest any position.

“I don’t see any reasons why it can’t be fifty- fifty. The women are there even working harder than the men counterpart”

However, giving to the reality of the situation and the vital roles that women are playing in ensuring the emergence of leaders from the ward, local and State government levels as well as the national level, it is imperative that all political stakeholders to intensify effort to incorporate the women in every elective offices in compliance with the NGP of 35 per cent affirmative action.