By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has said gender inclusion is key to the development of every nation, just as he reiterated the commitment of the NNPC to integrate more women into the oil and gas sector.

Kyari declared this in a keynote address at the International Women In Energy symposium co-hosted by Women in Energy Network (WIEN) and the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria.

The NNPC boss noted that the growth of the Nigerian oil and gas sector can be better achieved when women are given the space to express themselves and put in their contributions and expertise.

He said: “As a nation, gender inclusion in every sector is priority to sustainable growth. Therefore as we sustain the conversation around inclusiveness, there is a gradual dissipation of stereotypes.

“We have women who have taken their career to the peak of which is evident at the World Trade Organization and the White House.

“Back here in the NNPC, women have played tremendous roles in the growth of the corporation especially in the downstream sector, human resources, research and development and other critical sectors critical to the development of Nigeria’s oils and gas industry.

“They have also provided key solutions to perennial problems facing the Corporation and we appreciate them for that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her remarks Mrs. Lande Abudu, REAN Executive Director stated that the rationale is targeted at combining efforts in working towards a common goal of gender inclusion in the energy sector.

She said that this year’s event to mark the International Women’s day is unique with a call to women to challenge all forms of discrimination in all sectors of the economy

“The background to this are those statistics that give cause for concern: IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency) reports that although women make up 48% of the global labour force, they only account for 32% in renewables and 22% of the labour force in the oil and gas sector.

“Other studies show that in the energy sector, more women work in administrative jobs (45%) than in STEM-related roles (28%).

“How then do we contribute to those activities that will ensure that women can effectively participate in the energy sector? How can we demonstrate that there is a link between gender, energy and poverty? How can we increase women’s participation in the delivery of energy solutions? These were the conversation starters. The ideas started almost informally around a virtual coffee table, leading to the signing of a formal agreement and activities rose steeply from there,” She explained.

She added that the common goal, for the two association remains the need to encourage and advocate for gender inclusion, while commending it’s partner organization for the efforts in putting the event together.

Meanwhile, her remarks, the President of WIEN, Ms. Funmi Ogbue, said celebrating IWD, in partnership with REAN, has succeeded in bringing the women in energy across Africa to collaborate on a S.M.A.R.T gender inclusion action plan, signing a charter to commit to the action items within a certain timeline.

“Leveraging on the 2021 global IWD theme, the organisers will encourage CEOs of key companies and government officials in Nigeria to do a photo supporting IWD theme and post on their social media handles using #Lightupafrica#chosetochallenge#.

Another initiative WIEN that will be launched today, Ogbue noted, would be the ‘Supernova girl’ initiative to encourage and motivate young girls to study related subjects and aspire to come into the energy industry, adding that it plans to embark on school visits to enlighten them on the importance of STEM and why the girl child should join the energy space and light up Africa.

Highlights of the event included the Light up Africa, aimed at ensuring increased energy access in Nigeria and the role women will play as well as the launch of the Supernova girl.

Also is the winning with women, which recognizes companies and individuals who promote women in different capacity