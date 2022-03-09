Growing up in Nigeria, I have seen and read stories of women across the country who, against all odds, proved that they can hold their own against the men folk. Despite our largely patriarchal society, which is clearly sprinkled with misogyny here and there, some women have been able to surmount the several challenges society has erected before them. Age-long held patriarchal narratives such as “a woman’s place is in the kitchen” designed to subjugate women to a single role have consistently been challenged by generations of women across Nigeria.

One of Nigeria’s famed Matriarchs is Amina, Queen of Zazzau. She was the archetypal Nigerian female Matriarch. Born in the 16th century, she ascended the throne after the death of her brother Karami in 1576. When her brother was King, she distinguished herself as a leading warrior in his cavalry, gaining notoriety in the process for her military skills. It is a fact that under her reign, Zazzau controlled more territory than ever before.

To mark and protect her domain, she had her cities surrounded by earthen walls known as “ganuwar Amina” (Amina’s walls) which are still visible to this day. In testament of her heroism, she is still celebrated today in traditional Hausa praise songs as “Amina daughter of Nikatau, a woman as capable as a man that was able to lead men to war.” While she led men to victories in battles, conquered and expanded their territories, in death, patriarchy vultures swooped in.

As the British historian Michael Crowder has noted, after her death “…ruling class Hausa women experienced a steady diminution in their influence and were systematically deprived of their authority and autonomy. The traditional titles and offices relating to authority over women and redress of their grievances have now become nominal or may have been discarded all together.”

“The Lioness of Lisabi” is another notable modern Nigerian woman that was revered and said “NO” to patriarchy. During the 1940s, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti established the Abeokuta Women’s Union and advocated for women’s rights, demanding better representation of women in local governing bodies and an end to unfair taxes on market women. She is known to have led marches and protests of up to 10,000 women, forcing the ruling “Alake” to temporarily abdicate his throne in 1949.

As her political influence grew, she took part in Nigeria’s independence movement, attending conferences and joining overseas delegations to discuss proposed national constitutions. Spearheading the creation of the Nigerian Women’s Union and the Federation of Nigerian Women’s Societies, she advocated for Nigerian women’s right to vote and became a noted member of international peace and women’s rights movements.

There have been other women following in the footsteps of Queen Amina and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti across the country. However, while such women have overcome societal obstacles with great acclaim individually, as a whole they haven’t been able to achieve much against their male counterparts. Thus, the playing field needs to be level, opening opportunities for all, including women. This was the hope on 1st March 2022, when lawmakers of the 9th Assembly gathered in both chambers for the Constitutional Amendment exercise.

However, by the time the dust settled, the hope was dashed, ultimately becoming a sad day for Nigerian women. Despite extensive lobbying, sensitization, consultation, negotiation, and advocacy, the 9th National Assembly joined erstwhile Assembles to literally legitimize the discrimination of women. Of the 68 Bills proposed for amending different provisions of the 1999 Constitution, five were directly related to gender equality covering Citizenship, Affirmative Action, Special Seats for Women and Indigenization. It is particularly worrisome that this happened on the first day of international women’s month, corresponding with International Women’s Day on March 8th.

One of the bills captioned “Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters,” failed after a majority of the lawmakers voted against it. In the Senate, the bill was defeated with 58 votes out of 91 while in the House, 208 out of 290 lawmakers voted against it. It is really tragic and saddening that every gender-based amendment was rejected. The outcome of the voting made it seem as if the legislature was waging a gender war against women.

The overall implication of rejecting this gender related constitutional amendments by lawmakers is perhaps legitimizing discrimination, chauvinism, misogyny, patriarchy and bigotry. The question needs to be asked, why are they threatened by breaching the gender gap?

Deep into this fourth Republic, we must realize that democracy is not democratic without some semblance of equity. And while women in politics experience discrimination and intimidation, women must be free to reach their full potential, campaign, hold political office and speak out on behalf of their constituents, free from the kind of discriminatory and legislative retribution just witnessed in Nigeria.

Studies on women, politics and power in the new media landscape, calls women’s proportional representation in government a precondition for truly inclusive and representative democracies. Women’s representation in government improves policymaking and increases the public’s trust in the institutions where they serve. Opportunities for women’s voices and leadership at all levels of decision-making have been globally acknowledged as vital contributors to more prosperous and stable societies. And with more balanced societies, there’s a higher chance of being able to gain peace and prosperity in our collective community. The Nigerian lawmakers need to truly appreciate these realities.

All over the world, women are holding political positions and accomplishing great feats. According to the latest edition of the ‘Women in Parliament’ report by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Rwanda remains the world’s leading country with the most number of women in government positions. Besides the 61% of the country’s parliamentary seats being occupied by women, the report also ranked Rwanda as the 6th country with women holding 50% or more ministerial positions. While Rwanda is the only African country in this year’s top ten leading countries with women in politics, there were only two parliaments where women account for above 50% of the seats. They include Cuba and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With Nigeria’s population of women, reputed to be more than men, it is egregious that women are under-represented in protecting their interest. The benefit of increased agency and representation in society and in public life is that women are better able to raise the profile of key issues including reproductive rights, childcare, maternity, equal pay, parental leave, family oriented matters, pensions; and broader development issues such as the alleviation of poverty and delivery of services.

Across the country, women are grossly underrepresented in leading positions, whether in elected office, the civil service, the private sector, or academia. This occurs despite their proven abilities as leaders and agents of change, and their right to participate equally in democratic governance. Women also face several obstacles to participating in political life such as structural barriers through discriminatory laws and institutions still limit women’s options to run for office.

In the wake of the lawmakers’ decision, women groups understandably took their grouse to the gates of the National Assembly in protest, accusing the legislators of discriminating against females. Without giving up and acquiesce to the status quo, they asked lawmakers to take another look at the requests for 111 seats for women, citizenship, 35% representation in party leadership, more appointive positions in government, and vote in favor of these amendments.

I wish to lend my voice to the cries of the several women that are calling for a re-committal of the gender bills that were voted against so they can be reconsidered and voted on again in the hopes of favorable outcomes.

I urge every woman passionate about ensuring women’s rights that we must be deliberate, dogged and collaborative in seeing this battle to fruition. No female child must ever have to wonder why they cannot equally access social, economic, and political opportunities and resources as their male counterparts. This is the least we owe the generations we are birthing and the ones yet unborn.

Like Queen Amina and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and every woman who fought for women’s rights, we must continue to fight and raise our voices against any law that impedes women’s rights both at national and sub-national levels.

No matter which way we cut it, what the 9th National Assembly did on the 1st of March 2022 when they gathered in both chambers to invariably slaughter the aspirations and hopes of millions and millions of Nigerian women it was to exclude one gender in the bid to include just the other… Yes, for the men it was about “Gender, injustice and legislative ‘Just Us!’”