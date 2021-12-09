All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has urged state governors to adopt the gender equity law recently signed by Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in their states.

Olawepo-Hashim, who described the law as a landmark achievement in enhancing the policy of inclusiveness, called on “other state governments to adopt the policy as was exemplified by the Governor of Kwara State.”

He said the new law proves that Abdulrazaq’s appointment of more women into his cabinet was not a fluke but a deliberate policy of inclusiveness. Governor Abdulrazaq of Kwara State had on Tuesday signed the Gender Equity Bill into law.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a statement titled “Kwara, A Vote For Gender”, said “The bill makes it mandatory for both genders to be included in political appointments at all levels within a 35-65% ratio.

“I am elated by the quality of work the governor is doing and with the Kwara State Assembly on this Gender Equality Bill.

“It shows that the appointment of a majority women cabinet by Governor Abdulrazaq is not a fluke but a deliberate policy of inclusiveness.

“I share Governor Abdulrazaq’s passion for gender equity. I had worked with great women leaders in the past such as Hajiya Laila Dogonyaro , Amina Muhamed of Bank of the North, Esther Audu, Salome Jankada, Justina Eze, Mrs Apezan, Barrister Olivia Agbajoh etc, during the sitting of the Women and Youth Subcommittee of the Presidential policy Advisory Committee in 1999.”

He said this was to ensure that 35% of the cabinet of the government after military disengagement, were women apart from some other major gender equality initiatives.

Revealing that he was the secretary of that committee which made landmark achievements then, he confessed that Governor Abdulrazaq had beaten all records in this area and raised the bar.

Olawepo-Hashim, a global energy executive, said, ” When our daughters, wives and sisters are given equal opportunities, the nation matches forward at full speed and with full capacity for all-round development.”