The chief operating officer, WAICA Re, Dr Abiba Zakariah has stressed that recent estimates suggest that gender parity overall has the potential to boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by between $12 trillion and $28 trillion between now and 2025.

She stated that women, over and above their income-earning activities, are central to household economy and the welfare of their families which often remains unseen and unaccounted for in GDP.

Zakariah who was speaking at the Women In Insurance side line hosted by Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) at the 47th African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference, in Lagos, at the weekend charged women to recognise and acknowledge their strength by redefining their objective from ‘gender equality’ to ‘playing their role.

On changing the world’s perspective from being the weaker vessels, the WAICA Re boss advised women professionals to be intentional about fixing our economies and thus earn respect and acceptance as partners in development.

Earlier during her welcome address, the president of PILA, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, who doubles as the MD/CEO of African Alliance Insurance, thanked the chairman of the organising committee, Mrs Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu and indeed the entire AIO council; for integrating the PILA Africa Workshop into the AIO conference.

She further thanked the past president of PILA, Dr Tonia Smart, for her ground-breaking efforts in scaling PILA across Africa. The highpoint of the event was the presentation of an award of honour to the outgoing secretary-general of the AIO, Ms Prisca Soares.

Aptly described as an amazon of the African financial services industry Ms Soares was honoured for being a pillar of strength and beacon of hope for women professionals in particular and indeed, every professional across gender, in general. A tearful Ms Soares was full of praises for the leadership of PILA and thanked the association for finding her worthy of the honour. Discussants at the event included Mrs Yetunde Ilori, the director-general of the Nigerian Insurers Association, Mrs Seyi Ifaturoti, foremost broker and Mr Shaibu Ali, an insurance expert from Ghana while Bunmi Adeleye, a Communications professional with Leadway Assurance Company moderated the event.

PILA Africa is an initiative of PILA Nigeria aimed at unifying and presenting a scalable platform for women in insurance across the continent.