With several millions of Nigerians unemployed and several other millions under-employed, there is the need for individual to find a way of creating jobs for him or herself as well as the other jobless Nigerians.

Speaking on this development, an activist and labour leader, Mr. Issa Aremu, said: “If we have such army of underemployed, the crisis of unemployment has assumed tragic proportions in forms of various mass crimes as restless youths swell the ranks of kidnappers and insurgent.”

All tiers of government, private sector players and individuals, he added, must rise to promote development through re-industrialisation, uninterrupted electricity supply and war against which make the products of local industries uncompetitive.

“There is an urgent need for a bipartisan employment drive in the country. Sustainable jobs can only come from industry and massive public infrastructural development such as railways, roads construction, reinvention of public schools and hospitals. All the issues in unemployment crisis are governance issues which task the responsibilities and sensitivities of the Federal as well as State Governments of the Federation,” he pointed out.

Similarly, finance expert, Mr. Peter Osalor , said Nigeria has the largest domestic market in Africa, a wide range of natural resources, and a diversely skilled labour pool.

To this end, he said, the country must constantly create new jobs, and diversify the industrial and commercial sector to take advantage of human and natural resources.

The entrepreneurial activities have been found to be capable of making impact on the economy of a nation and quality of life of the people through economic growth; employment generation and empowerment of the disadvantaged segment of the population, which include women and the poor, he stressed,.

Entrepreneurial development, he stated, will encourage entrepreneurs to create new enterprises, new commercial activities, and new economic sectors, as they will generate jobs for others; produce goods and services for society; introduce new technologies and improve or lower cost out puts; and earn foreign exchange through export expansion or the substitution of imports.

A Philanthropist and Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has said, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship are ways to go in a country where getting a job is like rocket science.

To him, “there are about 23.4million unemployed youth in Nigeria, and out of the over 500,000 young people that graduates from the University every year in Nigeria, less than 10% of that number eventually get a job. One of the major ways to deal with the unemployment rate in Nigeria is not only by Job creation, it also needs Entrepreneurship through Human capital Development. The degree certificate is not enough these days, thus graduate needs new skills set to survive.”

Another expert, Mr. Leke Odude, has urged the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) to partner the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on entrepreneurship.

Odude, added that the move, when made would sensitise and mobilise Nigerian young graduates right from the NYSC Camp on skill acquisition annually, and further curb crime rate as it would make graduates to become self-reliant upon passing out from youth service.

The managing director, Poise Graduate Finishing Academy, Asher Adeniyi called for the adoption of vocational and technical skills in tertiary institutions to prepare young graduates for employment, while bridging the gap between the knowledge acquired from the academic institutions and the demands of the workplace.

“It is very important universities adopt these training for their graduating students, the students are not ready for the job, they need some set of skills that will make them employable and it is important we prepare these young executives for life after school,” he said.

In the same vein, communication specialist, Fred Nduka lamented lack of employable skills in graduating students, saying the skills are the determining factors of whether they succeed or fail in and outside the workplace.

He said embracing vocational and technical skills is one way of dealing with the unemployment issue in the country, stressing that the education system curriculum does not encourage skill acquisition, training and development, which would make graduates employable after their tertiary education.

The founder of CWG Plc, Austin Okere, said: “I believe that it is through entrepreneurship that we can accelerate job creation and national development. There is no better time than now to seriously consider and undertake your own entrepreneurial journeys. The immense support systems available today cannot be overemphasised.”

The founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, said, only entrepreneurship can transform African continent from its current economic challenges.

Elumelu, who stated this at one of his TEF Entrepreneurship Forum in Lagos said: “From our thriving markets to the new generation of African multinationals, Africa is showing that economic and social transformation is within our grasp and is being driven by Africans.”

African political leaders, he said, are beginning to understand that by unleashing entrepreneurs, creating enabling environments and ensuring that business does well and actively contributes to wellbeing, the continent’s future will be transformed.

According to him, the foundation is a product of his conviction that the private sector holds the key to unlocking the transformation and economic development of the continent, as captured in the thinking of Africapitalism.

According to the registrar,Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria(ICA), Professor Chris Onalo, an entrepreneurship is the foundation of any developed nation and that Nigeria to reap the full benefits of a dynamic and evolving economy, however require the overcoming of entrenched social, financial and political hurdles.

The government, he said, must increasingly work to improve the ease of doing business by developing and implementing more pro-market policies and making the entire business environment more attractive to investors.

Also, improvements and reforms in education and international participation are crucial for Nigeria to shake off its third world heritage and achieve the full breadth of its economic potential, he pointed out.