Tragedy struck in Sanmora town in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State on Wednesday as four members of the same family were killed by fume from a generating set.

The incident reportedly involved a man, his two wives and a child

According to a family source, the victims had slept on Tuesday night leaving their generating set on inside the house.

“We discovered their lifeless bodies early this morning; the head of the house, his two wives and one of his children were all dead.

“Two of the family members who were unconscious have been rushed to the hospital. Although they’re both in critical conditions, it is our prayer they survive,” the source added.

When contacted, the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said he was not aware of the incident.

He promised to find out and get back to our reporter later. But, as at the time of filing this report, he had not done so.