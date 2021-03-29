By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Belgian giant Gent have unveiled two Nigerian promising stars, Oladoye Adewale and Emeka Chinonso after completing their signing from Water FC of Abuja.

The Nigerian internationals, who were members of Coach Paul Aigbogun’s Flying Eagles squad to Poland 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup, are expected to start featuring for the Gent’s first team in the Jupiter League after impressed Hein Vanhaezebrouck-led coaching crew since their arrival at the club. Both players signed long term contracts with the club for an undisclosed fee.

Gent have long history of signing Nigerian players with the like of former Super Eagles captain and coach Augustine Eguaveon stood like a rock in the heart of their defence in the 90s, while the current Super Eagles stars like Peter Olayinka, Samuel Kalu and Moses Simon were all household names during their glorious years in Belgian side.

Highly promising goal machine, Chinonso, has already opened his goal account for the club when he scored for the team’s Under 21 side in their 1-1 draw before he featured for the senior team in their 4-1 win over Oostende in a friendly game. Defensive midfielder Oladoye Adewale also impressed in their 4-1 win.

The proprietor and financier of Water FC, Nureni Makanjuola, a man highly respected and adored for his humility over the years, has succeeded in moving four top talented Nigerian players to European clubs in the last 12-month and he has promised to do more before the year runs out.

Speaking after sealing this latest deal, MK, as he is fondly called by admirers said, “This is the work of God. He is mighty and must be praised at all times.”

The likes of Babatunde Micheal, Gabriel Okechukwu and Success Makanjuola all plying their football trades abroad were once graduates of Water FC of Abuja, the home of the next Nigerian super star.