As the 2021 edition of the Kaduna International Polo Tournament gains momentum, Georgian Cup on Tuesday at the Ahmadu Yakubu Polo Club House, Murtala Square, will have El-Amin battling to retain the trophy as they play Badako Zaz a new entrant in the first match.

The second match between will be between previous winners of the Georgian Cup, Rubicon against Malcomines, another tough match to.beexpected.

In Monday’s star match, which was the opener for the prestigious Emir of Katsina Cup, Sublime Oil and Gas came from behind to beat Trappco.

The first chukker ended Sublime 1 1/2, Trappco 1.

In the second chukker, Sublime failed to score, while Trappco added one to the tally, ending that chukker 1 1/2 : 2.

The third chukker saw Sublime scoring their first goal of the match, with Trappco adding one, ending that chukker 2 1/2 : 3.

Sublime came out smoking hot in the fourth chukker, scoring three goals to take the lead on the scoreboard, as that chukker ended 5 1/2 :3 as Trappco failed to hit the target.

The Fifth chukker ended with 5 1/2 : 5 goals, with Trappco’s two goals in that chukker, not enough to secure victory for them.