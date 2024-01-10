Germany is granting fully-funded scholarships to international students through its SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024 program.

The SBW Berlin scholarship is for foreign students to pursue a fully funded bachelor’s or master’s degree program at a university or a university of applied sciences (Fachhochschule) in Berlin or Potsdam, Germany.

The scholarship provides monthly stipends, lodging allowance, travel reimbursement, and a 100% waiver of tuition fees.

Who Can Apply?



Interested applicants are required to have been working with a non-profit organization or social institution in their home countries. Scholarship recipients are expected to continue their social

projects within the non-profit organization or social institution and further develop their projects on site in their respective home countries when the study program or the funding

period ends.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

● Between the ages of 18 and 30.

● Professional or volunteer experience in the non-profit/social sector (supported by letters of recommendation from the social institution or non-profit organization).

● Have demonstrably not resided in Germany for more than 18 months before application.

● University entrance qualification.

● Intention to work for at least 18 months in the country of origin after graduation or to engage in charitable activities in Germany until the repayment plan is fulfilled.

● Proven relatively low net income (see guidelines).

● Average grade equivalent to a German grade point average of at least 2.0.

● No direct family members.

permanently residing in Germany.

● Application before the start of studies or fully enrolled in the first, second, or

maximum third semester at a state-recognized university (in Germany or abroad) or application for a master’s degree shortly before or after obtaining a bachelor’s degree.