Girls rights activist, Ifeoma Onuike Chinenye, has emerged as the winner of the Nigerians in Diaspora category at the 4th edition of the Gani Fawehinmi Impact And Integrity Awards (GFII Awards), following a public process of nominations, shortlisting and voting.

The award was instituted by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre with the support of MacArthur Foundation in honour of the late human rights activist and legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN.

Ifeoma was selected as one of the outstanding three, and was announced the winner of the award under the Nigerians in Diaspora Integrity Ambassador category, making her the second person and first female to win the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards under the category.

Speaking at the event, HEDA’s chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, said the award ceremony started with a public call for a nomination following which 271 entries were received. Of this number, 21 persons were shortlisted for voting in the four categories of the Awards: six for Outstanding Impact, eight for Outstanding Integrity, four for Valuable Whistle-Blower and three for Nigerians-In-Diaspora Integrity Ambassador.

“Ms. Onuike Ifeoma Chinenye, is a passionate girls’ rights activist who has also displayed the attributes of distinction when she graduated as the best student and valedictorian in the Girne American University securing a first-class degree in law and repeated the same feat in her Master’s degree,” Suraju said.

While outlining some of the attributes that propelled her to win the award, the HEDA chairmam said, “Ifeoma is also a relentless enthusiast, who has defied all stereotypes and overcome challenges facing the girl-child in a common Nigerian society.

“While achieving academic excellence, Ifeoma was passionate about the welfare of the Nigerian and African students at large.To this end, she was one of the pioneer executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

“She later went on to become the Vice President Special Duties and at one time the acting President. Due to her immense contributions and impact amongst students and community, Ifeoma was recognized with the award of greatest impact on campus and in like manner, honored by the Mayor of Girne, Cyprus,” he added.

The Gani Fawehinmi Impact Award winner obtained her first degree in Business Management in 2012 from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and proceeded to the prestigious Girne American University, Cyprus, where she obtained a second degree in Law. She attended the Nigeria Law School, Abuja campus, where she graduated with Honours, and specialises in Intellectual Property, Corporate/Commercial Law.

She has gone on to impact the Nigerian community as an educationist with the Kings Business Institute of Information Technology (KBIIT) where trainings such as SAT, ACT, IGCSE, IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, are held for students, willing to take part in international examinations.

Ifeoma currently runs a Women Network group, an offshoot of EMBLER-Enhancement Modules for Best Legacies and Essential Reformation, an NGO she started in Cyprus.

Her thoughts on the United Nations SDGs on the IMUN platform, has earned her several awards, including her recognition as a UN Nigerian Goodwill Ambassador in 2018.