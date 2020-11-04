Government Girls Secondary School Dutse, Abuja, on Monday, honoured Mrs. Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, DBL, with an award in recognition of her immense contribution to the empowerment and upliftment of the girl child in the FCT. The award which was presented to DBL by the outgoing principal of the school, Hajiya Ruqaiya Hussein, was also to mark the one year anniversary of the launch of her pet project, The Dream Girls Project, in the school.

The Dream Girls Project which was initiated on the 2nd of November, 2019, has since its inception, catered for the academic, emotional, psychological and material needs of over 500 school girls. The selected girls were put through series of tests and screenings before they were certified worthy to participate in the skill acquisition and empowerment scheme. The girls were selected from SS 2 and 3, and were taught photography, fashion design, public speaking and etiquette, and other money-making skills.

Speaking at the event, the school principal extoled the virtues of the awardee and highlighted the many ways through which the project has impacted on the girls. She further called on other stakeholders and well-meaning individuals to support the project and ensure that it spreads to all nooks and crannies of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This award is an appreciation presented to you, the founder of the Dream Girls Project, for serving as a platform for the development of the girl-child and in making her an equal contributor to the society. Thank you very much. We really appreciate you, and in fact, you deserve more than this,” stated the principal as she handed the award to Benjamins-Laniyi.

And receiving the award, Benjamins-Laniyi expressed deep gratitude to the principal, teachers and students of the school for finding her worthy of such honour. She further stated that she hoped to do more to empower the girl child not just in the FCT and Nigeria, but across Africa and the world.

“This award is something they had come up with as a gesture of appreciation. It’s an appreciation award for creating a platform where I was able to effectively impact the lives of the girls, so it’s basically a special award,” stated Benjamins-Laniyi.

The Dream Girls Project is also aimed at paving way for the African girl-child to reach for the skies and pursue any dream she aspires to in life. Benjamins-Laniyi had stated that her project also aims at working out modalities to enable the dream girls visit the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Also present at the award ceremony was the wife of the Corp Marshall of the Federal Road Safety, Bolanle Oyeyemi, who promised to organize advanced road safety lessons for the girls. The Bank of Industry which is a major partner with the project, was also represented by its director for micro-enterprise, Amina Habu. And the public relations manager of the Abuja office of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Mrs. Chika Chukwudi, was also at the event to represent the federal agency, and she stated that the agency would partner with the project to bring the girls to a deeper knowledge of the maritime sector

Blessing Okola