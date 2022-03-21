Former Super Eagles forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni has joked about Ghana’s lack of fire power upfront, saying the West-African rivals lack strikers to beat the three time African champions to Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket.

The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles in a two-legged qualifiers later this month and the Ghanaians will be without their most deadly and popular striker Andre Dede Ayew, who is suspended for the game.

“We (Nigeria) have about nine strikers. Ghana don’t have strikers, so we can even spare them some,” Aiyegbeni told Joy FM of Ghana.

Aiyegbeni further took a jibe at Ghana by saying that while non-qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a massive disaster for Nigeria, it will not be so for Ghana.

“Just imagine Nigeria not qualifying for the World Cup?” he asked. “Ghana not qualifying for the World Cup is not a big deal.”

Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports on Friday, March 25 in Kumasi before hosting their arch rivals in Abuja on March 29.

