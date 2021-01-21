The increase in access to mobile phones and the internet has made it possible for millions of people to enjoy online lotto games. Lotto games in Nigeria are very popular. Many people have become rich from playing lottery games.

One of the most popular lottery games in Nigeria is Ghana Lotto. Here, we will discuss all the things that you need to know about Ghana Lotto in Nigeria.

History of Ghana Lotto

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana Lotto was started in Ghana in 1958. It was started as an inspiration to provide job opportunities to Ghanaians and increase the revenue for the national government. As a form of modern entertainment, Ghana Lotto also gave thousands of people opportunities to win attractive cash prizes.

In the past, the lottery tickets were sold manually by the lottery agents on the ground. The first draw was conducted in 1962, which excited many people to start playing the game. As the popularity of the game grew, Ghana Lotto started using technological advancements to modernize the game. Currently, modern lotto terminals are used in Ghana Lotto and the manual system has been replaced by an automatic system.

It is now possible even for Nigerians to play Ghana Lotto in Nigeria. This is one of the advancements that have been brought about by advanced technology.

Requirements to Play Ghana Lotto in Nigeria

More than 20 companies in Nigeria used to play Ghana Lotto in Nigeria. However, none of the companies had sought permission from the owner of Ghana Lotto to play the games in Nigeria.

There was a prolonged court battle, which was settled in 2020, allowing only Western Lotto Nigeria Limited as the only Nigerian company that can offer Ghana Lotto in the country. Therefore, it is now legal to play Ghana Lotto in Nigeria if you are playing through Western Lotto Nigeria.

The following are the rules that all players must observe:

Minimum age requirements

The minimum age for a player to play Ghana Lotto is 18 years. Children below the age of 18 are not allowed to buy tickets to play.

Registration

All players must be registered players on Western Lotto Nigeria. It is a prerequisite requirement to open an account before you begin playing. Opening an account is free but you must make a deposit for you to start playing Ghana Lotto.

Once you have registered, you can choose the game that you want to play and have fun winning various cash prizes.

How to Play Ghana Lotto in Nigeria?

Just like registration, playing Ghana Lotto is pretty simple.

There are different games on offer every day. However, all the games in Ghana Lotto follow the basic principle of 5/90, meaning that you select 5 lucky numbers that will determine whether or not you will win the game.

When playing, you should follow the steps below:

Open an account with Western Lotto Nigeria

Make a deposit in your account

Choose the game on offer. Some of the popular games are Ghana Lotto 5/90, Friday Bonanza, Fortune Thursday, Mid-Week, and Monday Special. There are different games on offer to make the games more interesting by removing the monotony of the same game every day.

Select the game variant and then choose your lucky numbers

Select the amount of money you wish to put at stake. The money will be deducted from your account. Remember, higher stakes attract bigger wins.

Wait for the draw to check your ticket status and see if you have won. The draws are held daily at 6:30 PM. Simply go to the official website to check the draw results.

If you win, your cash prize will be sent to you.

How are the Prizes Calculated?

The amount of money you can win depends on the bet type and the amount of money you put on stake. For example, if your bet type is ‘Direct 5’, your multiplier will be 44000. The calculation is done based on the number of lines matched against the stake per line and the multiplier.

Cash prizes are given directly to winners.

It is important to note that your ticket for Ghana Lotto is valid in Nigeria if you have used an authorized partner of the Ghanaian National Lottery Organizer. By using the official partner’s website, you actually contribute to the development of Ghanaian and Nigerian economies.