The Ghana Football Association have responded to the South African Football Association’s decision to lodge a formal complaint after Bafana Bafana’s 1-0 loss to the Black Stars in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The result meant Ghana leapfrogged their opponents to take top spot in Group G and advance to the final qualifying stage in March, when they will hope to be one of five teams from the continent to book their place at Qatar 2022.

But the South African Football Association (SAFA) is hoping to push for the game to be replayed, claiming they were “robbed” by Senegal referee Maguette Ndiaye and his assistants who handed the home side a dubious penalty and made several doubtful calls.

With South Africa needing a draw to win the group, Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey fell theatrically in their penalty area under seemingly minimal contact, prompting Ndiaye who was well positioned to immediately point to the spot.

South Africa’s Belgian coach Hugo Broos claimed Ndiaye had allowed the Ghanaians to be overly aggressive in their play, while penalising his side for the slightest contact.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has closely monitored developments in South Africa, both by the Football Association and the media after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final Group ‘G’ game between the four-time African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners and three-time World Cup participants and World Cup quarterfinalists, the Black Stars, and the South Africa national team, Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast stadium,” the GAF said in a statement.

“It is shocking, irresponsible, and outright disrespect to note that our colleagues from South Africa Football Association (with whom we have good relationships with and mutual sporting respect) have chosen to spread falsehoods to the media rather than project the real picture of events before, during and after the game.