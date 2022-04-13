Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) in Ghana has inducted the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuiabu Ibrahim, into its 2021/2022 fellowship hall of fame.

This was in recognition of his outstanding role towards the transformation of the scheme into its current state.

At the investiture and decoration ceremony in Abuja yesterday, the executive director of CIPRMP, West African region, Richards Kpoku-Aquarte, along with a delegation formally inducted the director general and also presented him with an award of special recognition.

The institute, established in 1995 is an international institute which is professionally structured to strategically advance entrepreneurship proficiency, cultivate management excellence, and also enhance the drive towards zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the various sectors of a nation’s economy, both in the public and private sector.

Kpoku-Aquarte said the award was to recognise the exceptional and outstanding qualities of Ibrahim during his short period at NYSC.

The institute is really proud to recognize you given your strategies in service delivery at the scheme. We commend your leadership dexterity; we also commend your leadership integrity. That is the reason why the institute has singled you for the award. The NYSC has made great impact under your watch as the director general. You have initiated great and positive national awareness, making very outstanding strides in the scheme.

Responding, Ibrahim thanked the institute for the recognition, saying that other African countries are learning from the scheme to have similar establishments.

The DG further revealed that the scheme would soon unveil its television and radio stations, saying “despite the achievements, we still have our challenges that is why we are pushing for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund the ensure the sustainability of the Scheme because we teach corps members skills so that at the end, as they are leaving the scheme they we have start capitals to make them self-reliance instead of running after white collar jobs.”