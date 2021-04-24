ADVERTISEMENT

BY INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

An official from the Ghanaian High Commission in Abuja who wants to remain anonymous, has debunked

reports making the rounds on social media which quoted Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo as castigating

Nigeria, describing it as fake news.

The said statement, which quoted Addo said, “We must learn from the mistakes of Nigeria and never in our entire history be ever so foolish. You cannot declare

war on your country and still be enjoying allocation as a state except in complicity

with the government.

The Nigerian government is an ethnic government, not a nationalistic government. What I cannot understand is

why Nigerians themselves are angry enough to change the situation.”