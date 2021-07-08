Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament, Alban Bagin, has promised that the trade dispute between Nigerian traders in Ghana and the Ghananian authority will soon be a thing of the past.

Bagin stated this while addressing members of the Nigeria’s House of Representatives, at yesterday’s plenary.

He explained that the reconciliation efforts had reached an advanced stage and that issues that led to the closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in Ghana would soon be resolved permanently.

“Of particular mention, in this regard, is the reconsideration of the one million United States-Dollar minimum capital requirement for trading enterprises under section 28 (2) of the Act. This is to facilitate regularization of the businesses of the affected Nigerian retail traders in the trade impasse,” he said.

According to Bagin, his visit to Nigeria is in line with efforts to finally resolve the issue.