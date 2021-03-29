A giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been finally freed, the Egyptian authorities say.
The 400m-long (1,300ft) Ever Given was wedged across the canal before salvage crews dislodged her on Monday.
It was not immediately clear when full traffic could resume in the canal.
Suez is one of the world’s busiest trade routes, and companies were forced to reroute ships, causing long tailbacks of hundreds of vessels.
The vessel was towed to a location outside the channel for further inspection.
To refloat the 224,000-ton vessel, approximately 30,000 cubic meters of sand was dredged and a total of eleven harbour tugs and two powerful seagoing tugs were deployed, according to Boskalis.
Egyptian TV footage showed the ship aligned in a straight position along the canal.