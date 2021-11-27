GiftHub.ng, a premier global gifting platform, has launched in Nigeria. GiftHub™️ offers users the opportunity to gift in smarter and more convenient ways, while creatively eliminating the hassles associated with deciding choice of gifts.

GiftHub Ensemble Limited promoters of GiftHub, gave the assurance that its smart gifting platform will revolutionize the agelong culture of giving and gifting with a whole new experience.

The new experience, according to the company in a statement made available to the media, can be activated with just a simple smartphone, unlocking features that make pleasant wishes come true, once and always.

Speaking on the launch, founder of GiftHub™️, Diepriye Apola Opuda said, ‘We set out to redefine and rekindle a culture that celebrates people and promote happiness by creating a smart and convenient gifting experience.

“Using the platform isolates the guesswork and tasking chores involved in selecting gift items and makes gifting a fulfilling experience for all involved.

“GiftHub™️ saves cost, time and conserves energy. It eliminates the stress of searching for the suitable gift items, purchasing them and gifting celebrants.

“Now, everyone celebrating special occasions such as birthdays, weddings and anniversaries, bridal showers, baby showers, baby dedication, house warming, graduation and retirement can benefit immensely from the features on the GiftHub™️ platform.

“An innovative feature of GiftHub is the ability of celebrants to create a Wishlist. This helps loved ones with having clarity on giving gifts that strike the right chords and make wishes come true in a seamless, timely and organised fashion.

“Another innovative feature of the solution is crowd-gifting. This allows collaborations with more than one person to contribute towards fulfilling an item on the Wishlist.

“There are so many reasons to gift and to expect same from loved ones. It could be to say Thank you, I appreciate you, I love you, you are Special, Congratulations, I am sorry, Remember me. Whatever your reason, to get started, visit the website www.gifthub.ng on your smartphone or desktop and begin to enjoy the new experience.”