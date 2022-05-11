A non-governmental organisation, GIPLC will be touching the lives of Nigerians with N500,000 daily for the next 4 weeks to mark its 16th anniversary.

The event will kick off on Friday, May 13, 2022 in Abuja.

According to the NGO, it’s embarking on an ‘Everyday Touching Lives’ campaign to appreciate God for His blessings.

A statement signed by GIPLC National Coordinator, Nuhu Kwajafa, said the sum of N500,000 would be spent everyday for 31 days in touching lives across the country.

It added that beneficiaries will include sick children, widows and people living with disabilities.