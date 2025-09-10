The Global Initiative for Peace, Love & Care (GIPLC) is set to launch its N200 million ‘Touching Lives Everyday’ project in Rivers State, from October 1 to 7, 2025.

This initiative aims to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day while also extending support to children from neighbouring Bayelsa and Delta States.

The event will feature a ceremonial presentation of cheques, followed by a week-long series of visits to various hospitals throughout Rivers State.

During the visits, GIPLC volunteers will assist children in critical need, covering their hospital and care expenses.

Earlier this year, on March 11, 2025, GIPLC provided support amounting to ₦300 million for 23 children requiring surgeries both domestically and internationally.

Notably, this included the case of conjoined twins Hassana and Hussaina, who underwent separation surgery in India.

Tragically, Hussaina did not survive the procedure; however, Hassana has returned to Nigeria and was recovering well with her family.

As a non-governmental organisation, GIPLC’s mission is to make a positive impact across Nigeria through the ‘Touching Lives Everyday’ project, which will eventually expand to cover all States of the Federation.