BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

An 18 year-old-girl, Winifred Ngutesen Ingyaji has reportedly killed her mother Mrs Mbachirin with boiled water in Innyongun, Wadata area of Makurdi the Benue State capital.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said the suspect who poured boiled water on her mother and sister in-law is already in police custody.

Our correspondent gathered that her sister in-law, Mrs Jennifer Betsee was also burnt in the process and she is currently receiving treatment at Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi.

It was also gathered that the incident which happened in their compound close to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Innyongun, Wadata Makurdi, started like a minor quarrel between Winifred and her brother’s wife, Jennifer and ended with the loss of human life.

An eyewitness from same compound who wouldn’t want her name in print said, she was there when the quarrel started till the end, but she never anticipated that it would get to this dangerous level.

The PPRO further informed that the surviving sister-in-law is currently receiving treatment at the hospital while the corpse of the mother is deposited at the morgue.