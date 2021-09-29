A 21-year-old girl, Justina Daniel, on Monday, attempted to commit suicide over an out of wedlock pregnancy in Abuja.

The incident which occurred at about 7pm in Dakibiyu area of Jabi drew the attention of neighbours who rescued and took her to Blessed Clinic located within the area for medical attention.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that Justina took a poisonous substance popularly know as sniper out of frustration and fear of reprieve by her parent.

It was further learnt that Mr Emmanuel John, 57 and father of four who was suspected to be responsible for the pregnancy has run away to an unknown destination as at the time of this report.

According to his neighbours, Emmanuel, was said to have told the girl to keep the pregnancy a secret between two of them but things however turned sour when he learnt of the attempted suicide and ran away from his family for fear of stigmatization.