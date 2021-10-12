BY HARUNA MOHAMMED, Bauchi

Bauchi State governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed yesterday vacated his seat for a 14-year-old girl, Aisha Katagum of the Government Junior Secondary School, Katagum, as part of the celebration of the 2021 International Day of The Girl Child in the state.

Speaking after vacating his seat for Aisha and other young girls who acted temporarily as members of the State Executive Council for some minutes, Governor Bala Mohammed said the development is to encourage the girls on the need to redouble effort in seeking for education.

“It was a privilege to have a talented young girl taking over the governance of our state and it is a good thing to expose our children very early to such things as it will boost their confidence,” he said.

Represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, the governor observed that, vacating his seat for the girls will also expose them to the dynamics of leadership and the infrastructure of governance.

Governor Mohammed promised that his administration would continue to execute policies that will ensure the advancement of girl child education in the state.

On her part, the education specialist with UNICEF in Bauchi Field Office, Mairama Dikwa appreciated the commitment of the administration of Mohammed towards the overall development of girl child education.

Mariama Dikwa who said the International Day of The Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 and is dedicated to the growth of girls and to promote girls’ rights and highlight gender inequalities all over the world, noted that the theme of this year is “Digital Generation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office we sincerely appreciate Governor Bala Mohammed for the opportunity given to the young girls by vacating your seat to them and we thank you for what you are doing in the area of education,” she said.

The UNICEF education specialist said the International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.