BACKGROUND

I started my early life in the town in the midst of parents, brothers, sisters and friends, and I really enjoined my childhood with the support and guidance from these people.

I enrolled into primary school in 1970, proceeded to Malam Madori Teachers’ College in 1976 and later on transferred to Dutse Teachers’ College in 1979. I obtained a diploma in home management from the College of Agriculture Zaria in 1984, I also obtained HND from the same college in 1989. I went to Bayero University for my post graduate diploma in 2000 and also obtained a master degree in 2004 from the same school.

CAREER

My working career started accidentally. I went to School of Home Economic, Kadawa in Kano State looking for admission, so when the school director, late Yakubu Shehu Ringim checked my credentials, he said you have teaching background and this school is for primary school graduates not secondary like you and fortunately for me they converted me to a classroom teacher.

I started as a classroom teacher in 1980 after finishing my diploma programme sponsored by Kano State Ministry of Agriculture. I was posted to Birnin Kudu zone III as senior extension worker under Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Agency (KNARDA). I was transferred to Rano in 1985 and zone 4 Gumel in 1986.

After finishing my HND programme, I was also transfered by KNARDA to Zone II Danbatta as head of home economic department in 1988.

When Jigawa was created from old Kano State, the first civilian governor of the state established Jigawa Agricultural and Rural Development Agency (JARDA) and I returned to my home state in 1992 as head of women in agric in JARDA headquarters in Dutse, the capital town.

In 1999 I was transferred as head of women in agriculture in the state Ministry of Women Affairs. In 2003 I was again transferred to the Ministry of Commerce as director, women in cooperative and in 2004 was appointed permanent secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs. In 2010, I was transferred to the Ministry of Rural Development and in 2011 moved to research, evaluation and political analysis department as PS.

I retired from civil service in 2011 after my appointment as Commissioner for Women Affairs by former Governor Sule Lamido. I held the position until 2015 when our party lost election.

ACHIEVEMEENTS

As a senior extension worker, I influenced many women to venture into agriculture and also supported them with my skills on how to improve their home management, the same thing I did as head of home economy at Danbatta zone.

In 1992, former Governor Ali Saadi Birninku challenged me to help them to address the shortage of quality food in Dutse capital, because workers were only eaten Muruci and Nono being that the newly created capital city was very rural.

I initiated the first restaurant in Dutse capital city by inviting the owner of Shemars Restaurant and providing him with all necessary incentives to start the business.

In 1999 during a World Food Day celebration held at Kiyawa, I presented a technology known as ‘Pot in Pot’. It is a simple technology that can help rural women to preserve their vegetables for more than a week without it perishing.

Governor Saminu Turaki appreciated the technology and requested me to spread it among rural women across the state.

I was transfered from JARDA to the Ministry of Women Affairs to handle the project ‘Pot in Pot’ in addition to another programme ‘Biotechnology’ in which rural women can convert cow dung and use it as a source of cooking energy . I successfully piloted the project and spread it among thousands of rural women in the state.

In 2003 I was transfered from women affairs to the ministry of commerce to propel the implementation of the state government’ policy on women empowerment titled ‘Women in Coperative’. I went round all the 27 local government areas of the state and we formed thousands of rural women into cooperatives and gave them different empowerment packages. The programme uplifted and improved the lives of hundreds of women

As permanent secretary and commissioner, I supported the implementation of a series of programmes to tackle the high rate of maternal and child death under ‘Haihuwa Lafiya’ (Safe Motherhood), we also propelled the implementation of women empowerment programmes.

MOST INTERESTING EXPERIENCE

In the past, if you are employed or given responsibility, your leaders will give you mentorship and also there was “target and appraisal “ mechanism which helped staff to discharge their responsibilities diligently and effectively. So the most interesting experience I had during my civil service career was the way our senior officers remained supportive to the junior staffers and the respect and passion that everyone has for their work.

WORST EXPERIENCE

When I was in Kano State as a junior staff I did not face much challenge, but when I started rising up, I began to meet challenges from fellow civil servants who envied my progress.

My unforgettable bitter experience was the time when my appointment was terminated by a single individual. This touched me , but thank God that the hand that terminated my permanent appointment was the same hand that reinstated me after he failed to defend his action before the head of establishment and permanent secretary Jigawa State government house.

ADVICE

My advice young girls and women to embrace education and morality. With education, morality, dedication and sincerity, the sky is their limit,

To me girl child education is a panacea for domestic violence, social and economic challenge plaguing our society.