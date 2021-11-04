As Nigeria joined the rest of the world recently to celebrate the girl child, stakeholders have raised their voices for the support of the girl child towards achieving their dreams and aspirations just like the boy child.

The girl child, especially in Nigeria, is face with a lot of challenges from the family and the society. This is because the boy child is believed to be more important than a female. This has led to untold hardship for the girl child, one of which is early marriage.

Statistics show that 44 per cent of girls in Nigeria are married before their 18th birthday, one of the highest rate of child marriage globally.

The State of Nigerian Girls report released on Monday by Save the Children, has shown that this rate is not likely to decrease as Nigerian girls now live in one of the most difficult times as a result of armed conflict, humanitarian crisis, kidnapping, natural disaster, displacement, COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession.

“The lives of millions of girls are threatened to be pushed into the basket of deprivation, including reduced access to education, nutrition, lack of protection and lack of access to basic social services,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, 11th of October every year has been set aside as the “Day of the Girl’ to celebrate the girl child and raise voices to support them knowing that they go through a lot of challenges.

This year’s theme is “digital generation”

indicating that every girl child has a right to formal education.

Speaking on the challenges of the girl child in Nigeria, the

president and founder, Women of Honour and Great Impacts Int’l Foundation, Nkechinyere Okechukwu, told me that the girl child child has peculiar challenges “the girl child has actually been highly discriminated in the area of employment, taking leadership position, having a better life and given a better education.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to impact of COVID-19 on cost of living, some families with four children for instance will chose to send the boys to school while the girls go to the farm or do child labour like hawking and others. Sometimes they are pushed into marriage.”

Nkechinyere stressed that the girl child should be given equal opportunity and be allowed to fulfill their aspirations.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, she said the girl child should be taught how to be themselves and face that area of education that is male dominated and do well in it.

Save the Children has, therefore, called on the governments to prioritise girls and ensure they’re protected from child marriage and premature childbirth-related deaths. “This can only happen if girls have a say in the decisions that affect them,” he said.

The organisation has also urged government to raise girls’ voices by supporting their right to safe and meaningful participation in all public decision and address immediate and ongoing risks of gender-based violence, including child marriage, by putting girls’ rights and gender equality at the centre of COVID-19 and humanitarian responses, development policy, and wider efforts to build forward better.