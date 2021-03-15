ADVERTISEMENT

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Assistant coach of the Nigeria’s senior national women basketball team (D’Tigress), Adewunmi Aderemi, has appealed to government at all levels to give more attention to sports development, improve dilapidated infrastructures and saddle vibrant youths to handle sports related matters and offices in the country.

Aderemi gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Blitzik Sports Clinic/Challenge in basketball at the indoor hall of the Akure sports complex.

Aderemi who is also the head coach of MFM Female Basketball Club, while expressing satisfaction with the initiative said appointing youths with passion for sports would foster speedy sports development in Nigeria.

On his part, the General Manager Ondo State Sports Council, Mr Henry Babatunde, appreciated the facilitator Mr Isaac Afolabi for his sacrifice, calling on other individuals to contribute to sports development in no measure.

Speaking to journalists the initiator, Blitzik Sports and the assistant secretary of Ondo State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Isaac Afolabi, said the aim of the NGO is to provide a healthy challenge for athletes, encourage them to, inspire raw talents to embrace sports and education.

He promised to continue to invest in sports and human development to better the lives of the kids and athletes nationwide.

Afolabi, a sports correspondent with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) thanked all stakeholders that made the project a success.