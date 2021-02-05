By Umar Mohammed, Gusau
A Kaduna based Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Gumi has asked the
federal government to give amnesty to bandits terrorising the country.
Gumi who in recent time met with different groups of bandits in the
North West said dialogue is the only option that can end banditry
and insurgency in the country.
Addressing journalists in Gusau yesterday, Gummi, said negotiation was
the only option that could bring peace in the country particularly in
the Northern part of the country.
He maintained that the use of force would never end the insecurity
challenges in the country, calling on the government at all levels to
dialogue with both the bandits and insurgents.
Gumi stated that most of the bandits he came in contact with during
his visit to Zamfara forests have declared interest to surrender and
embrace peace, lamenting that there was no room for negotiation.
“Many of them told me they are not comfortable with staying in the
forest and want to come out and join other people but are afraid of
being attacked by the communities, especially the Yansakai,” he said.
He, therefore, called on the federal government to give amnesty to the
bandits as done to the people of the Niger Delta. “If the bandits are
given amnesty, the issue of banditry would soon be a thing of the
past,” he said.