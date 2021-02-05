By Umar Mohammed, Gusau

A Kaduna based Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Gumi has asked the

federal government to give amnesty to bandits terrorising the country.

Gumi who in recent time met with different groups of bandits in the

North West said dialogue is the only option that can end banditry

and insurgency in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists in Gusau yesterday, Gummi, said negotiation was

the only option that could bring peace in the country particularly in

the Northern part of the country.

He maintained that the use of force would never end the insecurity

challenges in the country, calling on the government at all levels to

dialogue with both the bandits and insurgents.

Gumi stated that most of the bandits he came in contact with during

his visit to Zamfara forests have declared interest to surrender and

embrace peace, lamenting that there was no room for negotiation.

“Many of them told me they are not comfortable with staying in the

forest and want to come out and join other people but are afraid of

being attacked by the communities, especially the Yansakai,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to give amnesty to the

bandits as done to the people of the Niger Delta. “If the bandits are

given amnesty, the issue of banditry would soon be a thing of the

past,” he said.