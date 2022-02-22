A frontline politician in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has appealed to Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari, time to study the amended Electoral Act recently transmitted to him by the National Assembly before accenting to it.

Princewill, who made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said some new clauses in the amended Electoral Act need proper scrutiny before signing to avoid shutting some persons out of the forthcoming general election.

He said, “There are some clauses in that bill that are probably very difficult. For instance, one of the clauses that is particularly interesting is the clause that clearly states that all officers who want to contest in that election will have to resign before primaries.

“It is not like that now. What is there say one month before election, which means you must have won your primaries before you resign.

“So, there are some slight changes which the lawmakers inserted which the President may find difficult to swallow. But, I am sure that in no time we will have an outcome.”

Princewill, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), predicted that 2023 elections in the state will be peaceful unlike previous polls marred by violence and crisis.

He, however, said the only way the state could witness peace was for the major political actors, especially Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his predecessor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to speak peace.

