Nigerian journalists have been urged to be alive to their responsibilities and ensure that the public gets a factual account of events at all times.

The chairman of Sobi FM Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) , Kwara State Council, Comrade Dare Akogun made the call during the maiden press week of the chapel.

Akogun said, “We are in an era where all manner of information is accessible on social media, hence it has become necessary for journalists to become educated, skilled, equipped in the act of fact-checking.”

He lamented that the license to freedom of information had been abused with the impact of fake news mostly through social media.

He noted that the advancement in technology has added speed in fake news dissemination which has contributed largely in making verifying information much more challenging.

“Security remains a major global challenge as it is also in Nigeria but unlike what was obtained in the pre-independence period, security problems escalated partly due to the diverse nature of the country and the number of untrue information in the media space which mostly influence people’s decision making.

“The trends leading to this situation are reversible if serious proactive and sustained measures could be adopted by the media in being alive to its responsibilities of being the gatekeepers of Information and ensuring that the public get factual accounts of events at all time,” Akogun stated.