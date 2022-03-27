The minister of women affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, and other female stakeholders in the country have called for the need to give women more chances to excel in government and politics, saying Nigerian women need to always be celebrated because they contribute to national development and stability of the nation.

Mrs. Tallen spoke yesterday in Abuja at the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) special award ceremony and presentation of the book titled: Journey to Equity and Songs for Women, written by Dr. Gloria Shoda, the president of NCWS.

According to the minister, Nigerian women should also be celebrated because they have contributed so much to the development of the nation and they have left their marks sands of time.

“We still have great women that are still contributing their quota till this time in all phases of life, in sciences, arts, and other things. We must celebrate the women for that.

“We must also celebrate the men in women and who support the struggle that women are contributing meaningfully to national development. As we do this, we will encourage more women to contribute to the development of the nation,” she said.

Dr. Gloria Shoda, president of NCWS, appealed to men in the House of Representatives to open the door for women, saying the five bills they threw out should be reconsidered.

“That is the way to equity. We are born the same, we go to school together, so we should also do what the men have. In the private sector and other aspects, women are excelling, so we should also be allowed to excel in government and politics, so that is why we are seeking equity. It is should be balanced.

“As you know, women form almost half of the Nigerian populace and make critical contributions to nation-building.

Despite this, we are not so prominent, where it matters in the public space.

“Data shows that women still lag in public affairs and decision making, as well as in political participation and representation. Gender-based violence is still rife and women face all manner of discrimination and challenges in society,” she said.