Former Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye,has urged Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful despite the restiveness that greeted some states occasioned by a national demand seeking an end to police brutality.

In a statement he signed on Saturday, Melaye stated that the reports coming out of some states across the country are very disturbing and saddening and appealled to fellow Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful in order to avoid further breakdown of law and attendant loss of lives.

Admitting that President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the Nation couldn’t calm frayed nerves, he asked that all levels of government should be given benefits of doubt to address the issues raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I, therefore, appeal for calm and I also appeal to patriotic Nigerians to in turn, in their various capacities, rein in fellow Nigerians on the need to de-escalate the situation by giving government at all levels the benefit of the doubt on the planned implementation of measures to end insecurity, police brutality, among other concerns that triggered off the #EndSARS advocacy before it was hijacked by sponsored hoodlums.

“Genuine protesters have made their point and I align with them. However, discretion is the better part of valour. We cannot continue to seek redress to an error in error, lest the hoodlums continue to capitalise on it to unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians and destroy both public and private properties.

“It is a well-known fact that there cannot be any meaningful development in the absence of peace. We need peace more than anything now. Consequently, I call on all concerned to desist from promotion of fake news, making of inciting statements and instigation of violence.”