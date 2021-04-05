BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the federal government to give priority to the health sector to enable the country overcome the many challenges facing the sector.

FCT NMA chairman, Dr Enema Amodu, who gave the advice during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, lamented the problems facing the health sector, including brain drain, disharmony amongst health workers, breakdown or epileptic health care delivery, strikes and poor remuneration, motivation of health care workers.

He linked these challenges to lack of dedication and commitment to duty while noting that the agitations and demands of the various bodies and affiliates of the NMA such as the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have merits, and should be sincerely addressed with a view of resolving them.

Expressing the FCT NMA support for NARD, Amodu called for harmony among health workers, saying “Let us be united in our resolve to put an end to the poor indices in the health sector by stopping the

disharmony, distrust and disrespect among us as doctors, and other health workers. For as long as we are divided we will not achieve any positive thing in the health sector.”

Members of NARD had embarked on an indefinite strike on Thursday, after the expiration of the 60-day ultimatum given to the federal government by the association.

Their demands include upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance especially in state owned-tertiary institutions, among others.