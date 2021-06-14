Founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, has said that the non-governmental charity-oriented organisation was poised to empower more Nigerians to become self-sufficient in the area of business ownership.

The Ile Ife-born philanthropist, who established Givers Supportive Foundation in 2018, has been in the vanguard of the fight against hunger, poverty, deprivation and sickness amongst the less privileged in the country.

The Salem University trained public administrator, whose foray into the ministry of help, was informed by his upbringing, recently assisted five widows with cash to establish their businesses and fight their way out of poverty.

Speaking at the presentation of the money support for business establishment, the founder of Givers Supportive Foundation, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, told the beneficiaries that the only way they can encourage the foundation to continue doing charity works was to deploy the funds into the setting up of the businesses and properly manage the same enterprises.

According to Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, “we at Givers Supportive Foundation want to help less privileged persons and luckily for the five of you, today is your day to begin a new journey into business ownership

“I want to urge you to ensure you properly manage the business you will establish with this money from us in order to grow it into profitability and self-sustaining. Don’t use the money for personal needs because such will kill the business sooner than later.”

Smith also used the occasion to share how Givers Supportive Foundation helped to alleviate poverty and starvation during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic last year

He said, “We helped more during the COVID-19 lockdown. We shared foodstuff, such as Semovita, spaghetti and noodles, to over 200 families everyday.

“We are planning to improve more in our area of giving and supporting the less privilege and in reaching out to many people who are sick or handicapped.”

Listing the Foundation’s achievements since its establishment in the past two years, he affirmed: “We have helped many people suffering from kidney and heart diseases, breast cancer and hydrocephalus, all of whom had successful surgeries.”

While highlighting insufficient fund and lack of trust and transparency as the two major hurdles before charity organisations in the country, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith called on the government to support more hospitals by equipping them adequately and in turn sponsor non-profits organisations to reach out to as many people who needed help.

He also urged Nigerians to cultivate the spirit of giving, noting, “Help comes from anywhere; whatsoever help you render today will come back to you tomorrow. Who knows, the person you help today can be of help to you tomorrow.”

Speaking of Nigerians attitude towards philanthropy, he averred: “When many people see the cases we posted on our Facebook, they are always touched and many of them are willing to help and support through donations.”

While taking stock of Givers Supportive Foundation’s progress in the past two years, he also reviewed the foundation’s long-term objectives.

“We remain committed to offering support to the less privilege, the sick people and the extremely poor, and we will continue to provide opportunities for them, and these include widows and widowers and orphans in motherless children homes.”

On the plan of Givers Supportive Foundation for the rest of the year, Smith avowed, “We have been able to visit over five states. This December, we will be going to Lagos State to do more for the less privileged.”