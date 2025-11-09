Nigerian gospel minister, songwriter, and worship leader Esther Jonathan has proven that gospel music inspires, uplifts, and is gaining more attention.

Esther, known for her dynamic and anointed music ministry, spoke about her forth coming song titled “Doer Of These Things” scheduled for release on the 14th of November, 2025.

”I will not just be releasing sounds, but powerful songs of revival, intimacy, healing, restoration, and thanksgiving will be released soon”, when asked about what to expect from her soon.

The native of Abia State, who recently released another single ‘There is More (Live)’ on September 27th 2025, is a committed member of the Koinonia Global Worship team, under the leadership of Apostle Joshua Selman and mentorship of Apostle Opi Agha of When Women Pray.

As the visionaire behind ‘Deeper Experience’, a worship movement aimed at igniting hunger for God’s presence. She has recorded other powerful and popular anointed songs, like ‘Deeper Experience Chant,’ featuring Kaestrings, and ‘You are My God. ‘ Every song is available on all digital stores.

Esther Jonathan’s sound radiates deep spiritual encounters, call-and-response intimacy, creating a space for spiritual connection and encounter.

Esther’s passion is to see her music touch countless hearts and reveal God’s glory through sound while igniting a deeper hunger for His presence.

Minister Esther Jonathan recently received the Nigerian Golden Heart Award, held at the Hilton Leeds City Hotel, United Kingdom, alongside notable honourees like Abigail Marshall Katung, the 130th Lord Mayor of Leeds; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Patrick Abba Moro; Hon. George Alli; Rev. Godfrey Osemwegie; Ms. Stella Faith Erhabor and Mr. Innocent Igiehon.

Indeed, gospel music, with vessels like Esther Jonathan, continues to serve as a platform of hope and great motivation and inspiration.