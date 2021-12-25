After a brilliant performance by both teams from Giwa and Kubau local governments of Kaduna State at the finals of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Cup, the Giwa boys emerged champions after walloping their counterpart from Kubau 4-1 to lift the title in style.

The Giwa boys overpowered their opponent scoring 3 goals in the first half of the game after missing so many other scoring chances.

When hostility resumed in the second half, the Kubau boys came back with vitality and within ten minutes in the second half scored a goal to reduce the tally before the Giwa boys added another to make it 4:1.

All efforts to possibly equalize by the Kubau boys did not yield any results while efforts by the Giwa boys to increase the tally from 4-1 was unsuccessful as the Kubua boys made it impossible for the Giwa boys to penetrate their defence, and ended the game 4:1 in favour of the Giwa LG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the end of the game, Head Coach of the Giwa Local Government team, Nura Garba expressed satisfaction with the quality of play from his boys.

“We played the matched bereaved because some days ago, bandits killed over 38 of our people else we would have done better, but all the same God helped us to emerge victorious”.

Trophies and medals were presented to all the winners while dignitaries who graced the finals where also presented with medals and certificates of recognition by the Chairman of Kaduna Football Association (FA) Hon. Kashim Sherreef.

Some of the dignitaries who watched the finals include, Comrade Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, Chaiman NFF Technical committee and Chiarman Niger FA and CAF member Technical committee, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali Chairman NLI and Chairman Nasarawa State FA, Alhaji Suleiman Isah Chairman Kogi State FA and Alhaji Yabagi Vice Chairman Niger State FA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State director of Sports Development, Ministry of Sports Development, Yakubu Ibrahim represented both the Commissioner Idris Nyam and Governor Nasir el-Rufai at the finals.