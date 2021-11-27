Nigeria appears to be in dire straits as many remain ignorant of the hazardous effects of climate change and the need to tackle them in a timely fashion. It was not so long ago that the United Nations tagged climate change as a ‘Code Red Alert for Humanity’. To confirm this warning, the stifling hot weather in parts of the country is a pointer that it is not getting better anytime soon.

It is in realisation of the urgency of this situation that this newspaper welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to sign the Climate Change Bill into law as a welcome development. He personally attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland and, in our view, understood the pertinence of joining the rest of the world in the effort to save the planet Earth. According to reports, the Act will involve, among other things, mainstreaming of climate change actions and the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change. It will also allow for environmental and economic accounting and a push for a net zero emission deadline in Nigeria.

Speaking at that summit of world leaders, he pledged that Nigeria would cut its carbon emission to net-zero by 2060. The Glasgow Climate Pact signed at COP26 is said to be the first agreement that unequivocally plans to lessen persistent coal usage.

It is to be appreciated that the Glasgow Climate Pact is a declaration by the international community to re-visit emission reduction plans in 2022 so as to attempt achieving the 1.5 °C Paris Agreement target. It also involves a commitment to provide financial assistance to developing countries in the fight against global warming.

At that summit, more than 140 countries promised to reach net-zero emission level and this target includes 90 per cent of current global greenhouse gas emissions. Over one hundred countries also promised to reverse deforestation by 2030 and above 40 countries promised to stop coal usage and seek alternatives.

The World Bank’s updated Groundswell report encourages speedy and rigorous action ‘to reduce global emissions, and support green, inclusive and resilient development that could reduce the scale of climate migration by as much as 80 per cent.’

To understand how grave the situation is, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that global warming is ‘dangerously’ close to getting out of control. That panel asserted that should the world choose to ignore it, then it might not go away but continue to fester for decades to come.

According to the United States of America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in one of its Global Climate Change, Vital Signs of the planet report claimed that the planet’s average surface temperature has risen to about 2.12 degrees Fahrenheit (1.18 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century…with the seven most recent years being the warmest. The years 2016 and 2020 are tied for the warmest year on record.’ Probably 2021 and 2022 may end up making the record if nothing is done to contain the situation.

It also pointed out that the ocean has taken in much of the increased heat, with about 328 feet of ocean displaying warming of over 0.33 degrees Celsius since 1969 and that earth stores 90 per cent of the extra energy in the ocean.

The report continued and revealed that the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets have reduced in mass as its data on Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment showed. Greenland alone, it said, lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019, while Antarctica lost about 148 billion tons of ice per year.

Elsewhere across the globe, countries continue to experience unprecedented disasters as a result of climate change. Sources of livelihoods have been destroyed by gully erosion, landslides, draught, desertification, floods and wild fires among others, causing many to migrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has, this year, experienced devastating floods in some areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where lives and property where lost. Some parts of the North face relentless desertification while some parts of Southeast suffer from gully erosion. In 2019, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed that floods had displaced approximately 1.9 million Nigerians. This year, 2021 media reports say about 4,000 people have already been displaced by flood.

A World Bank report shows that by 2050, ‘Sub-Saharan Africa could see as many as 86 million internal climate migrants; East Asia and the Pacific, 49 million; South Asia, 40 million; North Africa, 19 million; Latin America, 17 million; and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, five million.’

Based on these statistics, we are convinced that the president is on the right track as regards timely signing into law of the Climate Change Bill as well as the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change. It is our hope that this Council will take seriously its duties in helping to prevent further degradation resulting from climate change, as well as create awareness of the situation, especially in rural areas where the awareness level is abysmally low.