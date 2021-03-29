By Anthony Ada Abraham,

It was all pomp, glitz, and glamour as friends, family, and associates in the entertainment industry treated Motunrayo Abiona to a surprise 35th birthday Soirée on the 21st of March.

The birthday bash was held at the Golden Ox Restaurant, Victoria Island in Lagos and it showed how much Mo as she is fondly called is loved.

Speaking at the colorful event which had in attendance few people (in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines) the stunned but overly excited and elegantly dressed marketing executive and maccallan brand ambassador expressed her gratitude to God for sparing her life and for all she has been able to achieve so far. She is looking forward to more feats as she takes on more challenges to drive a positive change in our society.

Reflecting on her life at 35 and how she has weathered many storms by carving a niche for herself, the pretty wife and mother of one describe patience and diligence as values she holds dearly which drives her to be better each day to keep her focused even as she strives on to leave an indelible mark in not only the wines and spirits industry but in the marketing world at large. She prides herself as a smart and savvy marketer.

Dressed in a Gatsby speakeasy theme, Motunrayo beamed with smiles and giggles as friends and family extolled her virtues and expressed their heartfelt wishes for her on her birthday anniversary.

The 25 guests in attendance drawn from a shortlist of family, friends, and associates which included Oluwabamike Olawunmi popularly known as Bam Bam were treated to good music, a fine dining experience, and lots of dance.

Born 21st of March 1986, in Lagos State, Nigeria. Motunrayo Abiona holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University and a post-graduate certificate in Digital Marketing & Consumer Behavior from the CIM United Kingdom. Asides from her work roles, Mo who was an actress during her University days, loves to dance and passionate about the creative arts.