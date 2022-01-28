Entertainment lovers will be able to watch the latest breakdance moves to be showcased in the world’s greatest dance reality television show Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria from next week.

The show is brought to the country by digital solutions provider, Globacom. In a statement released in Lagos, Globacom said the much awaited episodes of the show will be available on-demand from February on the company’s streaming service, Glo TV, to enable fans watch at any time.

The reality show will feature three stages of the competition, the company explained. These include the regional auditions which consist of the “battle grounds” and quarter finals, which will be followed by the live semi-finals and the finals performance shows. The show will be hosted by award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly called Do2tun.

Globacom also announced that the viewing public would have a chance to partake in the mega millions prize money for winners by competing in a weekly fans’ challenge. “Each week, the judges will showcase a simple dance routine for the viewing audience to replicate and post with the hashtag #globattleoftheyear to stand a chance of winning. Weekly entries are to be sent to www.globotynigeria.com”, the company stated.

It said that the show was part of its strategy to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry through unique partnerships that will help budding talents to bloom and shine on the international scene.

“This sponsorship is a testimony to our passion and commitment to empower and invest in young, talented Nigerians and also offer them a strong platform to showcase their talent to the world. Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will take talented youths from Naija streets to the world stage. We remain committed to supporting young Nigerians and the entertainment industry”, Globacom added.

Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria was launched in Nigeria in October, 2021, and is intended to discover and nurture new talents, give them a chance to win millions of naira, and help them transform from street dancers to living legends.

The show judges include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

