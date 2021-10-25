New and existing subscribers of digital solutions provider, Globacom, said it would henceforth enjoy endless talking and browsing time courtesy of newly repackaged Glo customer-centric offer, Berekete Plus Plus.

Globacom in a statement in Lagos yesterday, said “Berekete Plus Plus allows customers to talk endlessly to friends, loved ones, and business partners. It also gives an opportunity for quality browsing time, massive downloads, and the opportunity to watch movies on Glo TV, thus satisfying their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge”.

The company said every new customer on Glo network will be entitled to a welcome bonus of N1,000 after registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100, and making a first call. The welcome bonus is however a one-off benefit.

It explained that N800 out of the N1,000 welcome bonus will be used to call all networks at the rate of 75 kobo per second, while N200 will be used for data.

Globacom stated that in addition “Berekete Plus Plus customers will also enjoy a 700 per cent bonus (400 per cent for voice and 300 per cent for data) on every recharge, to call all networks in Nigeria.”

It explained further that the Berekete Plus Plus package also includes up to 100 per cent bonus on every data plan purchased by customers every month for four months, adding that benefits due to new customers include additional data bonus on first recharge of the month, for six months.

On how to opt-in to the plan, Globacom said existing prepaid customers can subscribe to the plan by dialing *777# after which they will start enjoying the 700 percent bonus on all recharges immediately, while new customers on the Glo network get on Berekete Plus Plus platform by default .

customers will, however, not be entitled to the one-off welcome bonus.

The benefits of the new package however depend on the rate of recharge. While a recharge of N100 is entitled to N400 voice bonus for calls to all networks as well as 100MB data bonus on first recharge of the month, N500 recharge gives 550MB data bonus on first recharge of the month, in addition to N2,000 voice bonus for calls to all networks. N1, 000 recharge on the other hand will be rewarded with N4,000 voice bonus for calls to all networks and it also comes with 1,100MB data bonus on first recharge of the month.